AZZ Inc    AZZ

AZZ INC (AZZ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders of Approaching Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in AZZ Inc. to Contact the Firm

03/03/2018 | 05:26am CET

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of purchasers of AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) (“AZZ” or the “Company”) securities during the period between April 22, 2015 and January 8, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until March 12, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in AZZ securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that the Company repeatedly misrepresented their financial results, failed to report revenues in compliance with Financial Accounting Standards, lacked adequate controls over financial reporting, and failed to disclose the failure of more than two years of purported efforts to evaluate new accounting standards.

According to the complaint, following a January 9, 2018 announcement that the Company historically should have accounted differently for certain contracts within its Energy Segment and that it is currently reviewing whether there are any significant impacts to the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, the value of AZZ shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in AZZ securities purchased on or after April 22, 2015 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 841 M
EBIT 2018 73,3 M
Net income 2018 42,1 M
Debt 2018 307 M
Yield 2018 1,64%
P/E ratio 2018 25,71
P/E ratio 2019 16,76
EV / Sales 2018 1,64x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 1 075 M
Chart AZZ INC
Duration : Period :
AZZ Inc Technical Analysis Chart | AZZ | US0024741045 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends AZZ INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 49,0 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Ferguson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kevern R. Joyce Chairman
Timothy E. Pendley Chief Operating Officer-Galvanizing & Senior VP
Paul W. Fehlman Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Matthew Varley Emery Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZZ INC-20.06%1 075
KEYENCE CORPORATION-3.78%71 673
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-0.25%50 297
NIDEC CORPORATION4.25%47 376
EMERSON ELECTRIC1.97%44 517
EATON CORPORATION PLC2.14%35 116
