Kirby McInerney LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of AZZ Inc. Investors

01/11/2018 | 12:51am CET

Kirby McInerney LLP (“KM”) announces an investigation on behalf of AZZ Inc. (“AZZ” or “the Company”) (NYSE:AZZ) investors concerning possible violations of federal securities laws by the Company and its officers.

On January 9, 2018 AZZ announced that historically, the Company should have accounted differently for certain contracts within its Energy Segment. As a result, the Company is reviewing the impact of this change on historical accounting and financial results from 2015 to 2017. The Company also announced it will be delaying the release of its Form 10-Q for the quarter (ended November 30, 2017).

On this news, the Company’s share price fell from $50.64 to $47.50 (a decline of $3.14).

If you purchased or otherwise acquired shares of AZZ and would like more information pertaining to the investigation or if you have relevant information, you may contact Thomas W. Elrod, Esq. of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, or by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact form to discuss your rights without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars, and the firm’s achievements and quality of service have been chronicled in numerous published decisions. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
