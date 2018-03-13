B&G Foods : Elects Robert D. Mills to the Board of Directors

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that its Board of Directors
has elected Robert D. Mills to the Board of Directors. The election,
which is effective immediately, increases the size of B&G Foods’ Board
to nine members, including seven independent directors. Mr. Mills was
also added to the Board’s Nominating and Governance Committee and Risk
Committee.
Dennis M. Mullen, Chairman of the Board’s Nominating and Governance
Committee, said “We are very pleased to have Rob Mills join us. We are
confident that Rob will complement the existing strengths of our Board
and provide additional executive leadership experience and an in-depth
understanding of information technology, cybersecurity and e-commerce
that will greatly benefit B&G Foods and all of our stockholders.”
Rob Mills currently serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Information
and Strategy Officer for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), a
position he has held since 2014. Prior to that, Mr. Mills was the Chief
Information Officer of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) from 2011 to 2014
and Vice President, Online Chief Information Officer of Sears Holding
Corp. (NASDAQ: SHLD) from 2005 to 2011. Mr. Mills also serves as an
independent board member of OneSight, a non-profit corporation.
About B&G Foods, Inc.
Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries
manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and
frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With
B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love,
including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream
of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur,
Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, Mrs. Dash,
New York Style, Ortega, Pirate’s Booty,
Polaner, SnackWell’s, Spice Islands and Victoria,
there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about
B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006535/en/