B&G Foods :  Foods Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

08/01/2018 | 12:33am CEST

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul. 31, 2018-- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.475 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 30, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 28, 2018.

At the closing market price of the common stock on July 31, 2018, the current dividend rate represents an annualized yield of 6.1%. This is the 56th consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the Board of Directors since B&G Foods' initial public offering in October 2004.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, Mrs. Dash, New York Style, Ortega, Pirate's Booty, Polaner, SnackWell's, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731006015/en/

Source: B&G Foods, Inc.

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Dara Dierks, 866-211-8151
or
Media Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Matt Lindberg, 203-682-8214

Disclaimer

B&G Foods Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 22:32:09 UTC
