B&M European Value Retail : Complete Relocation of Small Heath Store on St Andrews Retail Park

Shoppers were delighted this morning as B&M completed the long-awaited relocation of its Small Heath store.

The addition to B&M's portfolio in the region comes as a huge boost to the local economy, creating 30 more jobs for people from the area, adding to the 23 existing employees from the store.

Visitors to the store in St Andrews Retail Park will be able to browse a wide range of branded and own label goods, including toys, groceries, health & beauty and pet ranges.

As part of the opening celebrations, local charity Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity were invited along as their VIP guests for the day.

The charity aim to raise funds through the generosity of local people to help provide the best possible facilities and environment at Birmingham Children's Hospital to support sick patients and their families.

In addition to opening the new store, the representatives also received £250 worth of B&M vouchers as a thank you for taking part and for all their hard work in the local area.

The store manager, Thaila Griffiths, said: 'The team from Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for the local community, we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

'We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.'

She also commented: 'Our new colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, we can't wait to get the doors open Wednesday and show customers their brand new B&M.'