B P Marsh & Partners : Share Buy-Back Policy

Date: 24 July 2018

On behalf of: B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc ('B.P. Marsh', 'the Company' or 'the Group')

B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc

Share Buy-Back Policy

B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc (AIM: BPM), the specialist venture capital investor in early stage financial services businesses, today announces the details of a share buyback policy.

The buy-backs are to be carried out pursuant to and in accordance with the authority conferred by the Company's shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held on 18 July 2018 for up to a maximum of 3,071,365 issued ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), during the period commencing on the date of this announcement and ending on the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or, if earlier, at the close of business on 31 July 2019 (unless previously revoked, renewed or varied) (the 'Authority'). The maximum amount of money allocated to the share buy-back at this stage is £150,000.

Pursuant to, and during the term of, the Authority, the Company may purchase Ordinary Shares provided that the maximum purchase price is an amount not higher than: (i) 105 per cent. of the average market value of the Ordinary Shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the Ordinary Shares are purchased; and (ii) that stipulated by the Commission-adopted Regulatory Technical Standards pursuant to article 5 (6) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No.596/2014).

The Company remains committed to its previously stated objective to reduce the share price discount to net asset value and reserves the right to exercise the Authority and effect share buy-backs if, in the opinion of the Company's directors, such action would further enhance shareholder value.

It is the Company's custom and intention, when the share price drops to more than 20% below its adjusted Net Asset Value per share of 321p, to buy small parcels of Ordinary Shares and place them into Treasury and decide at a later point what treatment to apply to them.

The Company will announce any market purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Authority without delay.

For further information:

B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc www.bpmarsh.co.uk

Brian Marsh OBE / Camilla Kenyon +44 (0)20 7233 3112

Nominated Adviser & Broker

Panmure Gordon

Atholl Tweedie / Charles Leigh-Pemberton +44 (0)20 7886 2500

Notes to Editors:

About B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc

B.P. Marsh's current portfolio contains seventeen companies. More detailed descriptions of the portfolio can be found at www.bpmarsh.co.uk.

Since formation over 25 years ago, the Company has assembled a management team with considerable experience both in the financial services sector and in managing private equity investments. Many of the directors have worked with each other in previous roles, and all have worked with each other for at least five years.

Prior to Brian Marsh's involvement in the Company, he spent many years in insurance broking and underwriting in Lloyd's as well as the London and overseas market. He has over 30 years' experience in building, buying and selling financial services businesses, particularly in the insurance sector.

Alice Foulk joined B.P. Marsh in September 2011 having started her career at a leading Life Assurance company. In 2014 she took over as Executive Assistant to the Chairman, running the Chairman's Office and established herself as a central part of the management team.

In February 2015 she was appointed as a Director of B.P. Marsh and a member of the Investment Committee. In January 2016 Alice was appointed Managing Director of B.P. Marsh.

In her position as Managing Director, Alice is responsible for the overall performance of the Company and monitoring the Company's overall progress towards achieving the objectives and goals of the Company, as set by the Board.

Dan Topping is the Chief Investment Officer of B.P. Marsh, having been appointed as a Director in 2011. He joined the Company in February 2007, following two years at an independent London accountancy practice. Dan is the Senior Executive with overall responsibility for the portfolio and investment strategy of B.P. Marsh.

Dan graduated from the University of Durham in 2005 and is a member of the Securities and Investment Institute and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Dan is a standing member of the B.P. Marsh Investment and Valuation Committees and currently serves as a Board Director across the portfolio.

Camilla Kenyon (Millie) was appointed to the main Board in 2011, following her appointment as Head of Investor Relations in 2009. She has dual responsibilities within the Group, running both Investor Relations and the New Business Department and is Chair of the New Business Committee evaluating new investment opportunities.

Millie is nominee director in one investee company and is a member of the Investment Committee. She has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including numerous Board appointments and is a Member of the Investor Relations Society.

Jonathan Newman is a Chartered Management Accountant and is the Group Director of Finance and has over 20 years' experience in the financial services industry. Jon graduated from the University of Sheffield with an honours degree in Business Studies and joined the Group in November 1999, following two years at Euler Trade Indemnity and two years at a Chartered Accountants. Jon is a Member of the Chartered Global Management Accountants, the Chartered Management Accountants and the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment.

Jon was appointed a Director of B.P. Marsh & Company Limited in September 2001, and Group Finance Director in December 2003 and was instrumental in the admission of the Group to AIM in February 2006. Jon is a member of the B.P. Marsh Investment and Valuation Committees and currently serves as a Board Director for Walsingham Motor Insurance Limited, and provides senior financial support and advice to all companies within the Group's portfolio as well as evaluating new investment opportunities.

- Ends -