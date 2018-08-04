Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  B2Gold Corporation    BTO   CA11777Q2099

B2GOLD CORPORATION (BTO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

B2Gold Second Quarter and First-half 2018 Financial Results: Conference Call / Webcast Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 01:50am CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2018) - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its second quarter and first-half 2018 financial results after the North American markets close on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at 10:00 am PDT/1:00 pm EDT. You may access the call by dialing the operator at +1 647-788-4919 (local or international) or toll free at +1 877-291-4570 prior to the scheduled start time, or you may listen to the call via webcast by clicking here: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/34218. A playback version of the call will be available for two weeks after the call at +1 416-621-4642 (local or international) or toll free at +1 800-585-8367 (passcode 3098363).

About B2Gold Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, B2Gold Corp. is the world's new senior gold producer. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has five operating gold mines, and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Colombia and Finland.

With the first full year of production from the large, low-cost Fekola Mine, B2Gold is achieving transformational growth in 2018. Consolidated gold production is forecast to be between 920,000 and 960,000 ounces, representing an increase in annual consolidated gold production of approximately 300,000 ounces in 2018 versus 2017. Based on current assumptions, in 2018, consolidated cash operating costs are projected to be between $505 and $550 per ounce, and consolidated all-in sustaining costs are projected to be between $780 and $830 per ounce.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

"Clive T. Johnson"
President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON B2GOLD PLEASE VISIT THE COMPANY WEBSITE AT WWW.B2GOLD.COM OR CONTACT:

Ian MacLean
Vice President, Investor Relations
604-681-8371
[email protected]

Katie Bromley
Manager, Investor Relations & Public Relations
604-681-8371
[email protected]


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on B2GOLD CORPORATION
01:50aB2GOLD SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST-HALF : Conference Call / Webcast Details
NE
01:48aB2GOLD SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST-HALF : Conference Call / Webcast Details
AQ
08/01RTG MINING : The Philippines Announces the Lifting Of the Moratorium on Explorat..
AQ
07/31RTG Files June 2018 Quarterly Activities Report to the ASX
AQ
07/19RTG MINING : Increases Its Interest in and Secures Control of the Panguna Landow..
AQ
07/16B2GOLD : B2Golds second quarter gold production doubles to 240, 000 ounces
AQ
07/13B2GOLD : Second Quarter Gold Production Doubles to 240,000 Ounces
AQ
07/13B2GOLD : Reports Continued Very Strong Second Quarter & First-Half 2018 Gold Pro..
AQ
07/11B2Gold Reports Continued Very Strong Second Quarter & First-Half 2018 Gold Pr..
NE
07/11B2GOLD : Reports Continued Very Strong Second Quarter & First-Half 2018 Gold Pro..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/13OREZONE GOLD : The Updated Feasibility Study Looks Promising, Is A Takeover Now .. 
06/13Mid-Cap Gold Sector  - A Decent Proposal For Growth-Oriented Precious Metals .. 
06/11B2Gold (BTG) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
06/05B2Gold opens solar farm at Namibia mine, to cut energy costs by 14% 
06/01B2Gold-Unimpressive With A 10% Downside Potential 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 242 M
EBIT 2018 313 M
Net income 2018 176 M
Debt 2018 307 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,13
P/E ratio 2019 10,79
EV / Sales 2018 2,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
Capitalization 2 403 M
Chart B2GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
B2Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends B2GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 4,14 $
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clive Thomas Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Melvin Douglas Cross Non-Executive Chairman
William Lytle Senior Vice President-Operations
Michael Cinnamond Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Brian M. Scott Vice President-Geology & Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
B2GOLD CORPORATION-18.04%2 403
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-2.88%19 440
BARRICK GOLD CORP-21.95%12 734
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.31%12 173
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-7.43%9 653
POLYUS PAO--.--%9 185
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.