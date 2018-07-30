Log in
BAADER BANK AG (BWB)
Baader Bank : Helvea Equity Research Awarded as Top Broker in Europe at 2018 Analyst Awards

07/30/2018 | 01:25pm CEST

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Baader Helvea Equity Research Awarded as Top Broker in Europe at 2018 Analyst Awards

30.07.2018 / 13:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release:

Baader Helvea Equity Research Awarded as Top Broker in Europe at 2018 Analyst Awards

Unterschleissheim, 30 July 2018: The Baader Bank research team received five awards at the Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards EUROPE 2018.

Volker Bosse (Non-Food Retail) and Günther Hollfelder (Technology Hardware) were awarded first and second places, respectively, in their sectors for their performance in individual stock selection. In addition, Andreas von Arx (Food & Household Products), Daniel Bischof (Insurance) and Knut Woller (IT Services) were placed first, second and third, respectively, in the Top Earnings Estimators category.

"These awards confirm our strategy of providing a high-quality product with our research focused on the GSA region. We are delighted that we have once again been named Top Research Provider in a number of sectors," commented Christian Bacherl, Director responsible for Capital Market business at Baader Bank.

Each year, Thomson Reuters prepares a global ranking of the quality of research services, providing an excellent objective measure of research provider performance. The awards recognise the world's top individual sell-side analysts and firms, and they can also be used by buy-side firms to identify the leading analysts at sell-side firms. The Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards measure the performance of sell-side analysts based on the returns of their buy and sell recommendations relative to industry benchmarks and the accuracy of their earnings estimates in 14 regions across the globe.

For more information, please contact:
Baader Bank AG
Weihenstephaner Strasse 4
85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany

Katharina Ariane Beyersdorfer
Senior Manager
Head of Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1016
F +49 89 5150 291016
M +49 172 6659 389
[email protected]
http://www.baaderbank.de


About Baader Bank AG:
Baader Bank AG is one of the leading investment banks in German-speaking countries. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleißheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 450 staff members and operates in the business fields of Market Making, Capital Markets, Institutional Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.

Baader Helvea Equity Research is comprised of a team of more than 20 experienced and leading analysts providing dedicated analysis and evaluation of more than 200 companies.


© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 126 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,06%
P/E ratio 2018 8,28
P/E ratio 2019 6,61
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 93,1 M
Chart BAADER BANK AG
Duration : Period :
Baader Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAADER BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nico Baader Chairman-Management Board
Horst Schiessl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dieter Brichmann Chief Financial Officer
Helmut Schreyer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nils Niermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAADER BANK AG4.79%109
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.17.02%34 473
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-24.22%25 269
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY-26.18%14 749
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.-18.69%7 053
LAZARD LTD0.65%6 910
