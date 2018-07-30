Baader Bank : Helvea Equity Research Awarded as Top Broker in Europe at 2018 Analyst Awards

DGAP-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Unterschleissheim, 30 July 2018: The Baader Bank research team received five awards at the Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards EUROPE 2018.



Volker Bosse (Non-Food Retail) and Günther Hollfelder (Technology Hardware) were awarded first and second places, respectively, in their sectors for their performance in individual stock selection. In addition, Andreas von Arx (Food & Household Products), Daniel Bischof (Insurance) and Knut Woller (IT Services) were placed first, second and third, respectively, in the Top Earnings Estimators category.

"These awards confirm our strategy of providing a high-quality product with our research focused on the GSA region. We are delighted that we have once again been named Top Research Provider in a number of sectors," commented Christian Bacherl, Director responsible for Capital Market business at Baader Bank.

Each year, Thomson Reuters prepares a global ranking of the quality of research services, providing an excellent objective measure of research provider performance. The awards recognise the world's top individual sell-side analysts and firms, and they can also be used by buy-side firms to identify the leading analysts at sell-side firms. The Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards measure the performance of sell-side analysts based on the returns of their buy and sell recommendations relative to industry benchmarks and the accuracy of their earnings estimates in 14 regions across the globe.

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank AG is one of the leading investment banks in German-speaking countries. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleißheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 450 staff members and operates in the business fields of Market Making, Capital Markets, Institutional Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.

Baader Helvea Equity Research is comprised of a team of more than 20 experienced and leading analysts providing dedicated analysis and evaluation of more than 200 companies.