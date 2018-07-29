Log in
Babcock International Group    BAB   GB0009697037

07/27 05:35:21 pm
727.8 GBp   +1.28%
12:12aBABCOCK INTERNA : UK contractor Babcock misses out on big defence de..
RE
07/24BABCOCK INTERNA : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/20BABCOCK INTERNA : Notices
CO
Babcock International : UK contractor Babcock misses out on big defence deal

07/29/2018 | 12:12am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Defence and engineering firm Babcock has missed out on a big armoured vehicle maintenance contract, Britain's defence ministry said late on Saturday, barely a week after the firm cut sales forecasts due to trouble in its marine division.

"Value for money is always one of our key considerations and on that basis we have decided not to progress Babcock's proposal," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The Sunday Times newspaper said the contract to maintain 2,300 armoured vehicles would have been worth 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) to Babcock.

A defence ministry spokesman was not immediately able to confirm the value of the deal.

Babcock's shares fell as much as 10 percent after it cut its sales growth forecasts earlier this month, blaming delays to British government spending on submarines and the completion of aircraft carrier work.

"Babcock remain one of our key industrial partners providing an essential contribution," the defence ministry said.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 5 300 M
EBIT 2019 503 M
Net income 2019 355 M
Debt 2019 968 M
Yield 2019 4,21%
P/E ratio 2019 10,02
P/E ratio 2020 9,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 3 633 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 9,16  GBP
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Archibald Anderson Bethel Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael John Turner Chairman
Franco Martinelli Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Jon Hall Managing Director-Technology
David Omand Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
