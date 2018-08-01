Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BAE Systems    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS (BA.)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/01 09:00:43 am
641.7 GBp   -1.76%
08:43aBAE : 1st Half Pretax Profit Falls; Backs Full-Year Guidance
DJ
08:38aBAE : sticks to annual forecast
RE
08:14aBAE : 2018 Half Year Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BAE : 1st Half Pretax Profit Falls; Backs Full-Year Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 08:43am CEST

By Adria Calatayud

British weapons maker BAE Systems PLC (BA.LN) said Wednesday that first-half pretax profit fell 22% on the back of lower revenue, and backed its full-year guidance.

Pretax profit for the six months to the end of June was 571 million pounds ($749.9 million) compared with GBP734 million the year before, BAE said. First-half net profit fell 17% to GBP471 million, the company said.

BAE's underlying earnings before interest, taxes and amortization--a more closely watched profit measure--was GBP874 million, down 9.6% on year.

First-half revenue decreased 8.5% to GBP8.16 billion from GBP8.92 billion a year earlier, BAE said. Analysts had forecast the company's first-half revenue at GBP8.64 billion.

The board declared a dividend of 9.0 pence a share, up from 8.8 pence a share a year earlier.

Order intake for the first half was GBP9.70 billion, taking the company's order backlog at GBP39.7 billion compared with GBP38.7 billion a year earlier, BAE said.

BAE confirmed its previous full-year guidance and said earnings in 2018 should be largely stable on year at around 42.1 pence a share reflecting accounting changes. There could be some small additional benefit from exchange translation, the company said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAE SYSTEMS -0.18% 653.2 Delayed Quote.14.00%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC (ADR) --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAE SYSTEMS
08:43aBAE : 1st Half Pretax Profit Falls; Backs Full-Year Guidance
DJ
08:38aBAE : sticks to annual forecast
RE
08:14aBAE : 2018 Half Year Results
PU
08:14aBAE : 2018 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
12:08aBAE : M88 HERCULES to the Rescue
PU
07/31BAE : a pioneer of Autonomy Technologies for more than 20 years
PU
07/31BAE : U.S. Army Black Hawks to receive upgraded Doppler navigation systems
PU
07/31BAE : Raf100
PU
07/31BAE : delivers IFF antenna to US Navy
AQ
07/30BAE : Umoe Mandal to support Type 26 programme
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/18Lockheed enhances German partnerships for 'must-win' military helicopter bid 
03/21Powell Enters The Spotlight, Salesforce Makes A Buy, Tesla Enters A Bear Mark.. 
03/21WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Jerome Powell In The Spotlight 
03/21Saudi crown prince meets with Lockheed, Boeing 
03/09BAE Systems to sell 48 Typhoon jets to Saudi Arabia 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 18 500 M
EBIT 2018 1 909 M
Net income 2018 1 148 M
Debt 2018 649 M
Yield 2018 3,44%
P/E ratio 2018 18,15
P/E ratio 2019 16,99
EV / Sales 2018 1,16x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 20 897 M
Chart BAE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,78  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Peter J. Lynas Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Nigel Whitehead Chief Technology Officer
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS14.00%27 379
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.40%108 680
AIRBUS SE27.71%99 556
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.57%92 209
GENERAL DYNAMICS-1.81%59 549
RAYTHEON0.00%55 276
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.