BAE SYSTEMS
BAE : 1st Half Profit Falls as Order Backlog Rises -- Earnings Review

08/01/2018

By Adria Calatayud


British arms maker BAE Systems PLC (BA.LN) reported first-half earnings Wednesday. Here's what you need to know: 




  PROFIT: BAE's pretax profit fell 22% to 571 million pounds ($749.9 million) for the first six months of 2018 compared with GBP734 million the year before. That is below analyst forecasts of GBP744 million, according to a consensus based on three analysts' estimates provided by FactSet. The closely watched underlying earnings before interest, taxes and amortization fell 9.6% to GBP874 million. 




  REVENUE: The company's first-half revenue came in at GBP8.16 billion, falling short of analysts expectations of GBP8.64 billion. This represents a 8.5% on-year decline. BAE's first-half activity was expected to decline after the end of significant contracts. 




  WHAT WE WATCHED 




  ORDERS: Order intake for the first half was GBP9.70 billion, taking the company's order backlog to GBP39.7 billion compared with GBP38.7 billion a year earlier, BAE said. 



  Analysts said the main investor focus would be on BAE's order backlog given that the company regards this year as one of transition in which it guides for underlying earnings per share to be in line with 2017. Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris said BAE is set to make "pedestrian progress" until 2020, when its outlook will start to improve. 




  CHARGES: BAE booked a number of exceptional charges in the first half, as a result of "disappointments" on long-standing programs at its maritime and U.S. platforms and services divisions, it said. The company took a GBP15 million charge on the building of the first of five offshore patrol vessels for the U.K. after sea trials discovered flaws that needed fixing. It took a further $45 million charge on earnings from a decision to close a shipyard in Mobile, Alabama. 




  Write to Adria Calatayud at [email protected]
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAE SYSTEMS -2.57% 635.8 Delayed Quote.14.00%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC (ADR) --End-of-day quote.
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 18 500 M
EBIT 2018 1 909 M
Net income 2018 1 148 M
Debt 2018 649 M
Yield 2018 3,44%
P/E ratio 2018 18,15
P/E ratio 2019 16,99
EV / Sales 2018 1,16x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 20 897 M
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,78  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Peter J. Lynas Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Nigel Whitehead Chief Technology Officer
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS14.00%27 379
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.40%106 488
AIRBUS SE27.71%97 084
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.57%91 401
GENERAL DYNAMICS-1.81%58 296
RAYTHEON0.00%55 563
