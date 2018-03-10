Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BAE Systems    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS (BA.)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

BAE : Combat Jet Gets Lift From Saudis -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2018 | 08:48am CET

By Robert Wall

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (March 10, 2018).

LONDON -- Saudi Arabia and the British government reached an agreement on a long-stalled, multibillion-dollar deal for 48 Eurofighter Typhoon combat jets, boosting prospects for BAE Systems PLC, Europe's largest weapons maker.

Saudi Arabia, which bought 72 Typhoon aircraft in 2007 made by BAE Systems, agreed in principle to acquire the additional planes in a deal estimated at more than $5 billion. Talks on a follow-on deal started years ago but stalled amid periods of falling oil prices and political upheaval, including Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen, which has been controversial in Britain.

A dearth of orders in recent years forced BAE to announce last year it would shed about 1,400 jobs at its military aircraft division and build fewer planes.

The memorandum of intent for more planes came during the first visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the U.K.

British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson said the deal marked "a vital step towards finalizing another order for Typhoon jets that will increase security in the Middle East and boost British industry and jobs." BAE Chief Executive Charles Woodburn called it "a positive step towards agreeing a contract."

The deal cements Saudi Arabia's position as one of the world's biggest arms buyers. The kingdom last year agreed more than $100 billion in arms purchases from the U.S.

BAE, which builds Typhoons in conjunction with Airbus SE and Italy's Leonardo SpA, has struggled for years to win big export deals for the plane, putting its future at risk. But demand has picked up, particularly in the Middle East, where regional tensions have spurred arms deals.

Kuwait has agreed to buy 28 of the jets for delivery starting in 2020 and Qatar last year signed a commitment to take 24 Typhoons with shipments beginning in 2022. Boeing Co. also has won big deals for its combat jets in the region in recent years.

Details of the Saudi deal are under negotiation, including when the Typhoon planes would be delivered. It typically takes at least two years after a contract is signed for planes to be handed over.

BAE may assemble some of the planes in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh, which sought local production on the original Typhoon contract before dropping the idea, has signaled it still has the ambition to assemble planes domestically.

Mr. Woodburn said the defense contractor would support Saudi's industrial ambitions laid out in the country's Vision 2030, a plan to make the kingdom's economy less dependent on oil revenue.

For BAE, a Saudi contract opens the door to keep Typhoon production going well past 2022 and buy time to win additional orders. It also is a vote of confidence from a big buyer while the company pursues export deals in other markets such as Belgium and Finland, where it faces stiff competition from the likes of the F-35 jet made by Lockheed Martin Corp., the world's largest weapons maker by sales.

Dimitrios Kontos contributed to this article.

Write to Robert Wall at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAE SYSTEMS
01:21pBAE : Showcases Type 31e Design to International Audiences at DIMDEX 2018
AQ
10:45aBAE : a step closer to deal with Saudi Arabia for fighter jets
AQ
09:36a&LSQUO;TOXIC, DAMAGING, SHAMEFUL&RSQ : Fury As UK, Saudi Arabia Sign Huge Arms D..
AQ
08:48aBAE : Combat Jet Gets Lift From Saudis -- WSJ
DJ
06:04aBAE : UK And Saudi Arabia Sign Deal For 48 Eurofighter Typhoon Fighter Jets
AQ
03/09BAE : Saudi crown prince moves closer to U.K. fighter jet deal
AQ
03/09BAE : Typhoon jet agreement, strategic partnership wrap up Saudi crown prince's ..
AQ
03/09BAE : Saudi Crown Prince Meets British Defense Secretary of Final Day of UK Visi..
AQ
03/09BAE : Saudi Arabia to purchase 48 British fighter jets
AQ
03/09BAE : Saudi Arabia Agrees to Buy More Typhoon Combat Jets -- Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/09BAE Systems to sell 48 Typhoon jets to Saudi Arabia 
02/23BAE Systems PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/22BAE Systems PLC ADR reports FY results 
01/30Tweedy, Browne Fund Q4 2017 Commentary 
01/12MY INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE IN 2017 : A Very Long Review 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 18 581 M
EBIT 2018 1 921 M
Net income 2018 1 139 M
Debt 2018 824 M
Yield 2018 3,71%
P/E ratio 2018 16,49
P/E ratio 2019 15,33
EV / Sales 2018 1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 19 178 M
Chart BAE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems Technical Analysis Chart | BA. | GB0002634946 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,53  GBP
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Peter J. Lynas Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Harriet Green Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS5.03%26 564
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.89%107 226
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION6.59%97 234
AIRBUS SE16.98%93 717
GENERAL DYNAMICS11.22%68 280
RAYTHEON14.11%61 974
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.