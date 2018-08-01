BAE : sticks to annual forecast

Log in
08/01/2018
FILE PHOTO: A union flag flies over the entrance to the naval dockyards, where BAE Systems are also located, in Portsmouth

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's biggest defence company BAE Systems stuck to its forecast for flat earnings this year, saying that some issues at U.S. projects and in its maritime unit would be offset by a stronger performance from other parts of the business.

BAE, which is building Britain's new nuclear submarines, manufactures Eurofighter Typhoon jets and provides electronics for the F-35 combat jet, posted a 2 percent drop in underlying earnings per share to 19.8 pence for the half year period.

For the full-year it is aiming to match the 43.5 pence it made in 2017, and it said it was on course to do so, adding that it expected to see some additional benefit from exchange translation.

The company, which won a $26 billion (£19.83 billion) contract to build war ships for Australia in June, signalled its confidence by lifting its interim dividend by 2 percent to 9 pence per share.

"With a large order book and a positive outlook for defence budgets in a number of key markets, we have a strong foundation to deliver growth and sustainable cash flow," Chief Executive Charles Woodburn said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company said higher earnings from its electronic systems unit, which provides equipment for combat jets like engine controls, surveillance and night vision systems, and its cyber and intelligence business would offset problems elsewhere.

Those issues included extra costs on a programme to deliver five patrol vessels for Britain, and challenges with a subcontractor in factories that make equipment for the U.S. Army. BAE said it had taken steps to address these issues.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 18 500 M
EBIT 2018 1 909 M
Net income 2018 1 148 M
Debt 2018 649 M
Yield 2018 3,44%
P/E ratio 2018 18,15
P/E ratio 2019 16,99
EV / Sales 2018 1,16x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 20 897 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,78  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Peter J. Lynas Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Nigel Whitehead Chief Technology Officer
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS14.00%27 379
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.40%108 680
AIRBUS SE27.71%99 556
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.57%92 209
GENERAL DYNAMICS-1.81%59 549
RAYTHEON0.00%55 276
