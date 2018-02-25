Log in
BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD
BAIC Motor : Daimler plan $1.9 billion new production base in China

02/25/2018 | 01:03pm CET
Women hold translation equipment during a Daimler's event ahead of the Shanghai Autoshow in Shanghai

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Baic Motor Corporation (>> BAIC Motor Corp Ltd) and Daimler AG (>> Daimler) are planning to co-invest more than 11.9 billion yuan ($1.88 billion) to build a new local production base for their joint venture, Beijing Benz Automative, Baic said on Sunday.

In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange dated Feb. 23, Baic said the new factory would manufacture various Mercedes-Benz products in China including "new energy electric vehicles" equipped with "high quality premium automobile manufacturing system to further improve the overall production capacity of Beijing Benz."

Chinese car maker Geely [GEELY.UL] on Saturday disclosed a stake of almost 10 percent stake in Daimler.

($1 = 6.3329 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Farah Master. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Stocks treated in this article : Daimler, BAIC Motor Corp Ltd
