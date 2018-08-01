Log in
Baidu Reports Strong Quarterly Results

08/01/2018 | 03:24am CEST

By Maria Armental

Baidu Inc.'s revenue reached a record $3.93 billion in the June quarter, driven by a rebound in its search-engine business, powered by artificial intelligence.

In addition to search and newsfeeds, AI drives Baidu's growth in autonomous driving and voice-activated internet.

However, continued investments around AI drove up expenses, including a 68% increase in content costs mainly tied to iQiyi Inc., the video-streaming unit that went public in March. Baidu remains iQiyi's controlling shareholder.

The company disclosed during the quarter similar deals for its financial-services and global ad and tools business.

Baidu initially was built around search, drawing frequent comparisons to Google. But Baidu stumbled as it expanded into other online services. In 2016, following a scandal over medical listings, it was forced to overhaul operations, which resulted in advertisers being dropped.

Baidu reported a 25% revenue increase from online marketing, its largest source of revenue, as the number of online customers rose and the company was able to make more money from each advertiser.

Overall, second-quarter profit rose 45% to 6.4 billion yuan ($967 million), or 18.14 yuan ($2.74) an American depositary receipt. Excluding stock-based compensation and other items, profit rose to 21.06 yuan ($3.18) an ADR.

The results beat analysts' projections of 14 yuan an ADR, or 16.46 yuan on an adjusted basis.

Meanwhile, revenue rose 24% to 25.97 billion yuan, within Baidu's guidance of 24.91 billion yuan to 26.19 billion yuan.

This quarter, Baidu expects revenue to reach 27.37 billion yuan to 28.77 billion yuan ($4.02 billion to $4.23 billion), compared with analysts' estimates of 27.92 billion yuan.

Meanwhile, iQiyi reported that its quarterly loss more than doubled to 2.1 billion yuan ($316.9 million), driven by higher content costs. Revenue rose to 6.17 billion yuan ($932.5 million), as iQiyi reported a record 67.1 million subscribers as of June 30, of whom 66.2 million were paying members, the company said.

This quarter, iQiyi expects revenue of 6.7 billion yuan to 6.98 billion yuan ($985.3 million-$1.03 billion).

Baidu's ADRs, up 6% this year, rose 3.7% to $256.25 in after-hours trading.

Meanwhile, iQiyi's ADRs rose 7% to $34.41 in after-hours trading.

Write to Maria Armental at [email protected]

