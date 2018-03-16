Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes

BEIJING, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) today announced a strategic partnership with Skyworth, a leading Chinese electrical household appliance maker, to develop a fully-integrated in-home ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence. The company also announced a strategic investment in Shenzhen Coocaa Network Technology Company Limited (Coocaa), a subsidiary of Skyworth. Coocaa, the internet TV brand and intelligent operating system for Skyworth’s products, will be integrated with Baidu’s conversational AI system DuerOS as part of a strategic cooperation to use technology, content, data and operations together to create a revolutionary new smart home experience.



Robin Li, Chairman & CEO of Baidu, and Lai Weide, Chairman of the Board of Skyworth, present each other with gifts after the signing ceremony.





The cooperation will bring together Baidu’s advanced AI capabilities and Skyworth’s strengths in the home appliance market to jointly create industry-leading smart home and Internet of Things services for consumers.

“Skyworth first started working on TV remote controls 30 years ago, and it is now a leading TV producer globally,” said Robin Li, Baidu Chairman and CEO. “The remote control transformed the way people interacted with their TVs. Baidu DuerOS is using intelligent voice technology to transform human-machine interaction so that in the future, televisions will understand users’ needs - they will not only understand what you say, but know what you want before you even speak. This is true intelligence.”

Coocaa is now the largest smart TV OTT platform in China with over 28 million terminal devices.

As of January 2018, the number of smart devices equipped with DuerOS exceeded 50 million. Together with more than 130 partners, Baidu has jointly launched over 50 DuerOS-powered branded hardware products, including televisions, smart speakers, smartphones, appliances, wearables and more.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. Baidu aims to make a complex world simpler through technology. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU." Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

Media Contact

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26a9589a-fa12-472d-89e4-9ff13294f184