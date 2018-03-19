Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Baidu    BIDU

BAIDU (BIDU)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Baidu's video unit iQiyi files for U.S. IPO that may raise over $1.5 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 03:33am CET
FILE PHOTO: Baidu's company logo is seen at its headquarters in Beijing

(Corrects Feb 28 story to say Baidu owns a 69.6 pct stake in iQiyi, not 80.5 pct)

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine firm Baidu Inc, filed on Tuesday for an initial public offering that is set to raise more than $1.50 billion amid fierce competition in China's online entertainment market.

iQiyi plans to list its American Depository Shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "IQ," it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. http://bit.ly/2ouHhzO

While iQiyi's filing was for an IPO of up to $1.50 billion, the sum a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is usually a temporary placeholder, and the final amount is expected to be higher.

Baidu currently owns 69.6 percent of the Netflix-like video platform and will continue to be its controlling shareholder upon completion of the offering, iQiyi said. iQiyi could be worth $8 billion or more, Reuters Breakingviews said earlier this month.

The listing will give the firm extra financial muscle as it squares off against rivals in the Chinese market, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd service Youku Tudou Inc, which the e-commerce company purchased fully in 2016.

iQiyi, which offers free and subscription video content, raised $1.53 billion in a funding round last year, including $300 million from Baidu.

The entertainment unit is one of few services that Baidu hasn't opted to fold or sell off as part of a wide-scale restructuring to focus on artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.

The search engine pulled resources from on-demand services site Nuomi last year and sold its food delivery business to Alibaba-backed Ele.me in August.

Beijing-based iQiyi has posted losses since its inception in 2010, and reported a net loss of 3.74 billion yuan ($592 million) for 2017, compared with a 3.07 billion yuan loss a year earlier.

Revenue, however, rose to 17.38 billion yuan from 11.24 billion yuan.

It has over 50 million subscribers and more than 420 million monthly active users on mobile devices. The site has a mix of user-generated and original content, including several successful local web-series as well as licensing deals for foreign content.

Last year the firm became the first Chinese site to ink a licensing deal with Netflix Inc, which has struggled to enter the Chinese market due to strict censorship standards.

iQiyi said it plans to use half of the net proceeds from the offering to expand and enhance it content offerings.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch are the lead underwriters to the IPO.

($1 = 6.32 yuan)

(Reporting by Cate Cadell in Beijing and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Stocks treated in this article : Baidu, Netflix, Alibaba Group Holding
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.61% 200.28 Delayed Quote.16.15%
NETFLIX -0.82% 318.45 Delayed Quote.65.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAIDU
03:33aBaidu's video unit iQiyi files for U.S. IPO that may raise over $1.5 billion
RE
03/18Now China's Internet Giants Are Shaking Up the Car Industry
DJ
03/17SKYWORTH DIGITAL : Baidu to invest in Skyworth Digital unit Coocaa
AQ
03/16BAIDU : Announces Proposed Debt Offering
PR
03/16Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes
GL
03/16JD.com's finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double -so..
RE
03/16CHINA DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS TO BE LAUN : Shanghai Securities News
RE
03/15BAIDU, INC. : Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
03/15ALIBABA PLANS LISTING IN MAINLAND CH : Wsj
RE
03/15Consumer rights group withdraws complaint against Baidu
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/18BY THE NUMBERS : Best Stocks In The Nasdaq 100 
03/16Baidu announces smart home partnership, planned senior note offering 
03/16Baidu invests $160M for stake in smart TV unit 
03/16WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Divining The Quad Witching Session 
03/16China depository receipts on their way 
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2018 99 670 M
EBIT 2018 21 883 M
Net income 2018 17 587 M
Finance 2018 72 742 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 32,69
P/E ratio 2019 28,33
EV / Sales 2018 5,05x
EV / Sales 2019 3,99x
Capitalization 577 B
Chart BAIDU
Duration : Period :
Baidu Technical Analysis Chart | BIDU | US0567521085 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BAIDU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 1 732  CNY
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Qi Lu Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Cheng-Chun Yu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU12.03%91 080
ALPHABET7.69%799 237
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-0.96%27 717
NAVER CORP--.--%24 687
YANDEX29.16%13 753
SOGOU INC-15.30%3 716
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.