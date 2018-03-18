Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Baidu    BIDU

BAIDU (BIDU)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Now China's Internet Giants Are Shaking Up the Car Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2018 | 01:15pm CET

By Trefor Moss and Liza Lin

SHANGHAI -- Chinese technology giants Baidu Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- dominant forces in e-commerce, mobile payments and social media -- now are elbowing their way into autos, threatening established car makers.

These three companies -- the so-called BATs -- are plowing millions of dollars into electric-vehicle startups, car-sharing services and online retailers, as well as software platforms for autonomous driving and online car selling.

U.S. tech companies, notably Alphabet Inc. and its self-driving car unit Waymo, also are pushing into the auto sector. But the BAT companies have a big advantage in China, where tight government internet controls make it difficult for foreign enterprises to compete. For example, non-Chinese companies aren't allowed to operate digital mapping systems needed for autonomous driving.

That has prompted both foreign and domestic auto companies like Ford Motor Co., BMW AG, SAIC Motor Corp. and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. to seal tech partnerships with the BAT firms. This month, Renault SA said it is aiming for a fivefold increase in Chinese sales by 2023 as the result of a deal to sell cars on Alibaba's online retail platforms. Renault also said it would start using Alibaba's connectivity software in its cars in China.

The threat posed by China's internet giants was underscored when Li Shufu, the founder of Zhejiang Geely, announced last month that the company would invest $9 billion in a 9.7% stake in Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler AG.

"The competitors that challenge the global car industry in the 21st century technologically are not part of the automotive industry today," Mr. Li said in a statement. "No current car industry player will be able to win this battle against the invaders from outside independently."

Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent are betting that the auto industry is going to shift from selling hardware to selling services, with revenues derived mainly from selling subscriptions to features like shared autonomous vehicles and high-speed mobile internet.

"The BATs want people in cars using their online services. They see mobility as an on-ramp into their ecosystems," said Bill Russo, an ex-Chrysler executive who now runs Shanghai consultancy Automobility. "So they're all actively investing in mobility... This is a game that's not happening anywhere else. It's what makes China so unique."

Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li has made developing self-driving cars a priority for the search and mapping company. "In future commutes, you won't have to focus much on driving anymore," he said, on the sidelines of China's annual legislative session in Beijing this week. "You'll be able to have hot pot and sing karaoke on the ride."

Chen Hong, chairman of SAIC Motor, China's biggest car maker, speaking separately at the legislative session, acknowledged the tech giants' threat but said traditional auto makers have an edge in understanding drivers and their needs.

Still, these auto makers need partners. SAIC has launched an internet-connected car powered by AliOS, Alibaba's in-car operating system. Two big state-run car makers, Beijing Auto and Guangzhou Auto, are developing similar so-called smartcars with Baidu and Tencent respectively. Last year, Ford and BMW both said they, too, would launch smartcars using Alibaba's software.

The BATs are also generously bankrolling startups that are making smartcars slated to hit the China market later this year.

Alibaba-backed startup Xpeng Motor's new G3 SUV comes loaded with maps, music apps, Mandarin voice recognition and even a camera mounted on the roof, for buyers looking to post their travels on social media. Alibaba's technology and its knowledge of the consumer, accrued over nearly two decades as China's biggest e-commerce player, is helping Xpeng develop and grow quickly, said founder Xiaopeng He.

Traditional car makers need the BATs' strategic insights in a fast-changing marketplace, said Freeman Shen, whose electric-vehicle startup WM Motor is backed by Baidu and Tencent. Unless auto makers work with the BATs, said Mr. Shen, a former Geely executive, "I don't think they can survive."

Baidu and Tencent are also investors in Shanghai-based NIO, whose debut electric vehicle has a voice-operated personal assistant, is able to park itself and comes loaded with apps provided by its two big tech backers.

The automobile is turning into a "mobile living space," said NIO founder William Li. The passenger is a captive audience for internet services -- hence the BATs' interest in autos as potential channels for everything from online shopping to videogames to mobile TV.

All three companies have also invested in Didi Chuxing, China's answer to Uber. And Tencent, hedging its bets beyond China, last year bought 5% of Tesla Inc . for $1.78 billion.

For now, auto makers and tech companies can coexist by marrying car-making expertise with software innovation. "When you put these two together you get a fantastic chemical reaction," said Simon Hu, who runs Alibaba's AliOS car operating-system division.

But as China's tech giants permeate the auto industry from all angles, the big question is: How much of the sector's revenues will they manage to commandeer? "The BATs have the bucks required to get into this game and stay in the game for however long it takes to win," said Michael Dunne, a Hong Kong-based auto consultant.

--Yoko Kubota in Beijing contributed to this article.

Write to Trefor Moss at [email protected] and Liza Lin at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.61% 200.28 Delayed Quote.16.15%
BAIDU -1.05% 211.63 Delayed Quote.7.54%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.73% 465.2 End-of-day quote.14.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAIDU
01:15pNow China's Internet Giants Are Shaking Up the Car Industry
DJ
03/17SKYWORTH DIGITAL : Baidu to invest in Skyworth Digital unit Coocaa
AQ
03/16BAIDU : Announces Proposed Debt Offering
PR
03/16Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes
GL
03/16JD.com's finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double -so..
RE
03/16CHINA DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS TO BE LAUN : Shanghai Securities News
RE
03/15BAIDU, INC. : Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
03/15ALIBABA PLANS LISTING IN MAINLAND CH : Wsj
RE
03/15Consumer rights group withdraws complaint against Baidu
AQ
03/15Consumer rights group withdraws complaint against Baidu
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:23aBY THE NUMBERS : Best Stocks In The Nasdaq 100 
03/16Baidu announces smart home partnership, planned senior note offering 
03/16Baidu invests $160M for stake in smart TV unit 
03/16WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Divining The Quad Witching Session 
03/16China depository receipts on their way 
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2018 99 670 M
EBIT 2018 21 883 M
Net income 2018 17 587 M
Finance 2018 72 742 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 32,69
P/E ratio 2019 28,33
EV / Sales 2018 5,05x
EV / Sales 2019 3,99x
Capitalization 577 B
Chart BAIDU
Duration : Period :
Baidu Technical Analysis Chart | BIDU | US0567521085 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BAIDU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 1 732  CNY
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Qi Lu Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Cheng-Chun Yu Chief Financial Officer
Jian Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU12.03%91 080
ALPHABET7.69%799 237
YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION-0.96%27 717
NAVER CORP--.--%24 687
YANDEX29.16%13 753
SOGOU INC-15.30%3 716
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.