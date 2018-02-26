Baillie Gifford Japan Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

Log in
BAILLIE GIFFORD JAPAN TRUST PLC
02/26/2018 | 01:13pm CET

RNS Number : 9307F

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC

26 February 2018

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC

23 February 2018

Legal Entity Identifier : 54930037AGTKN765Y741

Net Asset Value with borrowings at par - including current year income

795.61p

Net Asset Value with borrowings at fair value - including current year income

792.11p

Net Asset Value with borrowings at par - excluding current year income

794.10p

Net Asset Value with borrowings at fair value - excluding current year income

790.59p

Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust plc published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2018 12:12:14 UTC.

