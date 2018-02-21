Log in
BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON PLC (BGS)
01:06pBAILLIE GIFFORD : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/19BAILLIE GIFFORD : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/16BAILLIE GIFFORD : Circ re. General Meeting -share issuance authority
PU
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon : Net Asset Value(s)

02/21/2018 | 01:06pm CET

RNS Number : 5444F

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC

21 February 2018

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC

20 February 2018

Legal Entity Identifier : X5XCIPCJQCSUF8H1FU83

Net Asset Value with borrowings at par - including current year income

864.40p

Net Asset Value with borrowings at fair value - including current year income

863.00p

Net Asset Value with borrowings at par - excluding current year income

864.65p

Net Asset Value with borrowings at fair value - excluding current year income

863.25p

Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

ENDNAVPGUUCPUPRGGG

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon plc published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 12:05:04 UTC.

