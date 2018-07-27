Log in
BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON PLC (BGS)
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon : Issue of Equity

07/27/2018 | 05:07pm CEST

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: X5XCIPCJQCSUF8H1FU83

The Company announces the allotment of 600,000 Ordinary Shares of 2p each fully paid on 27 July 2018 under its block listing facility. Following the allotment there are 259,077,485 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 27 July 2018 at a price of 204.25p per share.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

27 July 2018

Regulated Information Classification:Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Disclaimer

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 15:06:01 UTC
