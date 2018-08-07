Baker Hughes a GE : Announces July 2018 Rig Counts

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker
Hughes international rig count for July 2018 was 997, up 38 from the 959
counted in June 2018, and up 38 from the 959 counted in July 2017. The
international offshore rig count for July 2018 was 217, up 22 from the
195 counted in June 2018, and up 13 from the 204 counted in July 2017.
The average U.S. rig count for July 2018 was 1,050, down 6 from the
1,056 counted in June 2018, and up 97 from the 953 counted in July 2017.
The average Canadian rig count for July 2018 was 204, up 67 from the 137
counted in June 2018, and up 6 from the 198 counted in July 2017.
The worldwide rig count for July 2018 was 2,251, up 99 from the 2,152
counted in June 2018, and up 141 from the 2,110 counted in July 2017.
|
|
July 2018 Rig Counts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
Offshore
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Month Variance
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
Offshore
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
Offshore
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latin America
|
|
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
159
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
196
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
82
|
Africa
|
|
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
89
|
Middle East
|
|
|
|
|
|
354
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
392
|
|
|
352
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
397
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
136
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
215
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
195
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
780
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
997
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
764
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
959
|
|
|
755
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
959
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,032
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
1,050
|
|
|
-6
|
|
|
1,037
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
1,056
|
|
|
931
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
953
|
Canada
|
|
|
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
137
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
198
|
North America
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,233
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
1,254
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
1,171
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
1,193
|
|
|
1,128
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
1,151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,013
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
2,251
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
1,935
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
2,152
|
|
|
1,883
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
2,110
|
|
About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts
The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs
actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S.,
Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts
as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool
Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity.
The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.
The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central
Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count
is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at
5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker
Hughes rig counts is available from our website.
