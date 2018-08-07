Baker Hughes a GE : Announces July 2018 Rig Counts

Log in
08/07/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for July 2018 was 997, up 38 from the 959 counted in June 2018, and up 38 from the 959 counted in July 2017. The international offshore rig count for July 2018 was 217, up 22 from the 195 counted in June 2018, and up 13 from the 204 counted in July 2017.

The average U.S. rig count for July 2018 was 1,050, down 6 from the 1,056 counted in June 2018, and up 97 from the 953 counted in July 2017. The average Canadian rig count for July 2018 was 204, up 67 from the 137 counted in June 2018, and up 6 from the 198 counted in July 2017.

The worldwide rig count for July 2018 was 2,251, up 99 from the 2,152 counted in June 2018, and up 141 from the 2,110 counted in July 2017.

 

July 2018 Rig Counts

 
 
         

 

   

July 2018

   

 

   

June 2018

   

 

   

July 2017

 
            Land     Offshore     Total     Month Variance     Land     Offshore     Total     Land     Offshore     Total
               
Latin America 161 29 190 10 154 26 180 159 37 196
Europe 48 32 80 2 48 30 78 50 32 82
Africa 79 19 98 4 76 18 94 75 14 89
Middle East 354 46 400 8 350 42 392 352 45 397
Asia Pacific 138     91     229 14 136     79     215 119     76     195
International 780 217 997 38 764 195 959 755 204 959
 
United States 1,032 18 1,050 -6 1,037 19 1,056 931 22 953
Canada 201     3     204 67 134     3     137 197     1     198
North America 1,233 21 1,254 61 1,171 22 1,193 1,128 23 1,151
                                           
Worldwide 2,013     238     2,251 99 1,935     217     2,152 1,883     227     2,110
 
 

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.

About Baker Hughes, a GE company

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world’s first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup – inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.


© Business Wire 2018
