BAKER HUGHES A GE CO (BHGE)
Baker Hughes, a GE company : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/03/2018 | 06:46pm CEST

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the BHGE Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on August 24, 2018 to holders of record on August 14, 2018. The dividend will be funded by a distribution of $.18 per unit from Baker Hughes, a GE company, LLC to all of its members, including GE.

About Baker Hughes, a GE company

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world’s first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup – inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.

Visit us at BHGE.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 979 M
EBIT 2018 1 401 M
Net income 2018 327 M
Debt 2018 3 184 M
Yield 2018 1,86%
P/E ratio 2018 35,73
P/E ratio 2019 22,10
EV / Sales 2018 1,80x
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
Capitalization 38 138 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 38,7 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Chief Global Operations Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Derek Mathieson Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO8.31%38 138
SCHLUMBERGER NV-2.15%92 333
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-13.93%36 844
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO31.65%18 116
TECHNIPFMC1.12%14 895
JOHN WOOD GROUP-1.91%5 766
