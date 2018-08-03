Baker Hughes, a GE company : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the BHGE
Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A
common stock payable on August 24, 2018 to holders of record on August
14, 2018. The dividend will be funded by a distribution of $.18 per unit
from Baker Hughes, a GE company, LLC to all of its members, including GE.
