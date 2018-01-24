Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Balfour Beatty    BBY   GB0000961622

BALFOUR BEATTY (BBY)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Balfour Beatty : Far East joint venture awarded two contracts worth a total value of HK$7.7 billion (c. £705m)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2018 | 08:09am CET

News listings

24 January 2018

Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group, today announces its 50:50 Far East joint venture, Gammon Construction, has been awarded two contracts worth a total value of HK$7.7 billion (c. £705m).

The first award is for a HK$6.2billion (c. £568m) contract for the Highways Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to construct the Kai Tak West Section of the Central Kowloon Route in Hong Kong.

The Kai Tak West Section contract forms a vital part of the 4.7km-long dual three-lane Central Kowloon Route. The works mainly comprise the construction of a 370m long underwater tunnel and the associated temporary reclamation in Kowloon Bay of about three hectares, a 160m long cut and cover tunnel in Ma Tau Kok as well as a 125m long road and a 170m long underpass in Kai Tak Development.

The contract is due to start early this year and with completion scheduled in 2025. A workforce of 400 will be employed at construction peak.

The second award is for a HK$1.5billion (c.£137m) contract for the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA) in Hong Kong to deliver the extended basement and public infrastructure works called the 'L1 Contract for the Lyric Theatre Complex and Extended Basement at WKCD'.

This contract involves excavation followed by the construction of a two-level reinforced concrete structure, public infrastructure works including drainage and a traffic lay-by with associated temporary works. Gammon is already delivering the foundation works for this project, for which it has twice received the WKCDA highest commendation for safety performance. Work is due to commence in early 2018 and is expected to be substantially complete by mid-2020. A workforce of 450 will be engaged at construction peak.

Thomas Ho, Chief Executive Gammon said, 'These two awards demonstrate Gammon's ability to build on existing relationships with key clients and the variety of work we are able to undertake in the Far East, delivered to the highest safety standards.'

ENDS

Image: Completed Lyric Theatre Complex

Media enquiries to:
Will Swan
Balfour Beatty
+44 (0)203 810 2509
[email protected]
www.balfourbeatty.com | follow us @balfourbeatty
All non-media related enquiries should be directed to +44 (0)20 7216 6800 or [email protected]

Notes to editors:

• Balfour Beatty (www.balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 30,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.
• Our main geographies are the UK, US and Far East. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.
• Gammon Construction (www.gammonconstruction.com), headquartered in Hong Kong, is a 50-50 joint venture between Balfour Beatty, the international infrastructure group and Jardine Matheson, the Asian-based conglomerate. The two companies have worked in partnership since 2004 to forge a reputation for delivering high quality projects for customers throughout China and Southeast Asia. The business is a major player in the Hong Kong and Singapore roads market. Gammon's service extends over the full project life-cycle, from initial site survey and design through construction to commissioning and ongoing maintenance.
• Gammon's current project portfolio includes: The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong near the Ocean Park water park on Hong Kong Island contract worth over HK$1 billion, awarded by Parkland (Hong Kong) Limited. Plantation Road a HKD $800 million deluxe residential development project in Hong Kong. The HK$3bn development of eight medium rise residential blocks and four houses with a two-level basement overlooking Tai Po's Tolo Harbour in Northern Hong Kong, on behalf of Great Eagle Group. The HK$1.6bn Lee Garden Three Project, in the heart of Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, a building with 20 floors of offices sitting above a five-level podium of retail and food outlets and a HK$174m contract for the design and construction of the Mayflower Station on the Thomson Line for the Land Transport Authority.
• Iconic projects of the past include the HK$2.2bn Hong Kong-Shenzhen Western Corridor, a 3.5km, dual three-lane carriageway, suspended mostly above the waters of Deep Bay and the motorway approaches for downtown Hong Kong. Gammon has also delivered a 68-storey One Island East office building, a skyscraper on the eastern shore of Hong Kong Island. This HK$2.3bn project relied on digital project management systems to enable collaboration across all disciplines and reduce construction waste.

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 24 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2018 07:09:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BALFOUR BEATTY
08:09a BALFOUR BEATTY : Far East joint venture awarded two contracts worth a total valu..
01/22 BALFOUR BEATTY : awarded £124m Major Highways Programme for Wokingham through Sc..
01/20 Road to ruin? Carillion collapse puts spotlight on UK outsourcing model
01/18 FTSE led lower by AB Foods and utilities
01/18 BALFOUR BEATTY : Estimated impact of new US tax legislation on Balfour Beatty
01/18 BALFOUR BEATTY : Estimated impact of new us tax legislation
01/16 Britain investigates Carillion directors after collapse
01/16 UK awarded eight contracts to Carillion after profit warning - PM May's spoke..
01/15 European shares pause for breath; Carillion rivals gain
01/15 BALFOUR BEATTY : Statement regarding Balfour Beatty’s joint ventures with ..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Balfour Beatty's (BAFBF) Leo Quinn on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcr..
2017 Balfour Beatty Plc ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Balfour Beatty reports 1H results
2017 Balfour Beatty's (BAFBF) CEO Leo Quinn on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Tra..
2017 Balfour Beatty Plc 2016 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 7 792 M
EBIT 2017 158 M
Net income 2017 105 M
Finance 2017 202 M
Yield 2017 1,38%
P/E ratio 2017 21,26
P/E ratio 2018 22,67
EV / Sales 2017 0,23x
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
Capitalization 2 016 M
Chart BALFOUR BEATTY
Duration : Period :
Balfour Beatty Technical Analysis Chart | BBY | GB0000961622 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BALFOUR BEATTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,32  GBP
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo Martin Quinn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Stanley Aiken Non-Executive Chairman
Philip J. Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chris Johnson Group Chief Information Officer
Iain G. T. Ferguson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALFOUR BEATTY-2.76%2 830
VINCI3.35%63 747
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION15.96%49 049
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD5.94%31 908
LARSEN & TOUBRO10.91%31 102
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD3.46%28 607
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.