BALFOUR BEATTY
Balfour Beatty : TRADING UPDATE AHEAD OF AGM

05/22/2018 | 08:05am CEST

News Release

22 May 2018

TRADING UPDATE AHEAD OF AGM

Ahead of its Annual General Meeting at 11am 24 May 2018, Balfour Beatty provides the following update on performance.

Trading is in line with full year expectations. The Group continues to make good progress on the second phase of the Build to Last transformation programme and remains on track to achieve industry standard margins in the second half of 2018.

Completion of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Road project is still expected this summer and there is no change to the £105 - £120 million Balfour Beatty cash outflow guidance for 2018 provided at the full year 2017 results.

ENDS

Analyst/investor enquiries:

Angus Barry
Tel. +44 (0)20 7216 6824
[email protected]

Media enquiries:

Louise McCulloch
Tel. +44 (0)20 7216 6846
[email protected]

Notes to editors:

· Balfour Beatty (www.balfourbeatty.com) is a leading international infrastructure group. With 28,000 employees, we provide innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems, social and commercial buildings.

· Our main geographies are the UK & Ireland, US and the Far East. Over the last 100 years we have created iconic buildings and infrastructure all over the world including the London Olympics' Aquatic Centre, Hong Kong's first Zero Carbon building, the National Museum of the Marine Corps in the US and the Channel Tunnel Rail Link.

Disclaimer

Balfour Beatty plc published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 06:04:04 UTC
