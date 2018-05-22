Balfour Beatty : TRADING UPDATE AHEAD OF AGM

News Release

22 May 2018

TRADING UPDATE AHEAD OF AGM

Ahead of its Annual General Meeting at 11am 24 May 2018, Balfour Beatty provides the following update on performance.

Trading is in line with full year expectations. The Group continues to make good progress on the second phase of the Build to Last transformation programme and remains on track to achieve industry standard margins in the second half of 2018.

Completion of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Road project is still expected this summer and there is no change to the £105 - £120 million Balfour Beatty cash outflow guidance for 2018 provided at the full year 2017 results.

