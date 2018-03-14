Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Balfour Beatty    BBY   GB0000961622

BALFOUR BEATTY (BBY)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 03/14 09:35:43 am
284.15 GBp   +2.62%
09:08aBALFOUR BEATTY : annual profit almost triples
RE
03/09BALFOUR BEATTY : annual earnings release
03/06BALFOUR BEATTY : Announces Leadership Appointments in Carolinas
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Balfour Beatty : annual profit almost triples

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 09:08am CET
A sign of Balfour Beatty is seen at a construction site in London

(Reuters) - British construction group Balfour Beatty Plc (>> Balfour Beatty) said on Wednesday its annual underlying profit almost tripled, as its U.K. construction unit bid more selectively to win profitable contracts.

(Reuters) - British construction group Balfour Beatty Plc said on Wednesday its annual underlying profit almost tripled, as its U.K. construction unit bid more selectively to win profitable contracts.

The company's order book, however, fell 8 percent to 11.4 billion pounds in 2017 due to selective bidding

Several British builders, including now-bankrupt Carillion Plc, were hit by writedowns and issued profit warnings in the past decade as rising wages and unexpected costs on fixed-price contracts with thin margins led to losses.

Balfour's strong full-year profits underscore the success of its turnaround efforts, which included changing the way it bid for projects and selling off some non-core assets.

"The business increased bid margin thresholds ... coupled with a lower risk profile, so that the group wins work at appropriate terms and conditions," Balfour Beatty said.

Balfour Beatty, which was one of Carillion's joint venture partners on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) project, said it recorded a one-off non-underlying charge of 44 million pounds in 2017 due to Carillion's liquidation.

The company's underlying pretax profit rose to 165 million pounds ($230.41 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 62 million pounds a year earlier.

(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Stocks treated in this article : Balfour Beatty, Carillion
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARILLION 0.00% 14.2 Delayed Quote.-17.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BALFOUR BEATTY
09:08aBALFOUR BEATTY : annual profit almost triples
RE
03/09BALFOUR BEATTY PLC : annual earnings release
03/06BALFOUR BEATTY : Announces Leadership Appointments in Carolinas
BU
03/01BALFOUR BEATTY : Joint Venture Awarded $1.95 Billion Contract by Los Angeles Wor..
AQ
02/26BALFOUR BEATTY : Promotes Ed Prendergast, Jr. to Vice President, Business Unit L..
BU
02/23BALFOUR BEATTY : Selected to Build The Epic Office Tower in Dallas' Deep Ellum N..
AQ
02/23BALFOUR BEATTY : Announces Executive Leadership Promotions for U.S. Operations
AQ
02/23BALFOUR BEATTY : completes third partial sale of M25 infrastructure asset
PU
02/23BALFOUR BEATTY : Completion of third partial sale of m25 asset
PU
02/22BALFOUR BEATTY : Flies Into Pole Position
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Balfour Beatty's (BAFBF) Leo Quinn on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcr.. 
2017Balfour Beatty Plc ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Balfour Beatty reports 1H results 
2017Balfour Beatty's (BAFBF) CEO Leo Quinn on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
2017Balfour Beatty Plc 2016 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 7 688 M
EBIT 2017 171 M
Net income 2017 98,3 M
Finance 2017 255 M
Yield 2017 1,46%
P/E ratio 2017 22,07
P/E ratio 2018 20,74
EV / Sales 2017 0,22x
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
Capitalization 1 914 M
Chart BALFOUR BEATTY
Duration : Period :
Balfour Beatty Technical Analysis Chart | BBY | GB0000961622 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BALFOUR BEATTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,37  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo Martin Quinn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Stanley Aiken Non-Executive Chairman
Philip J. Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chris Johnson Group Chief Information Officer
Iain G. T. Ferguson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALFOUR BEATTY-6.77%2 674
VINCI-4.83%59 461
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION0.11%42 436
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-4.04%30 080
LARSEN & TOUBRO3.38%28 089
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-9.42%25 436
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.