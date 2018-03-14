Balfour Beatty : annual profit almost triples

(Reuters) - British construction group Balfour Beatty Plc said on Wednesday its annual underlying profit almost tripled, as its U.K. construction unit bid more selectively to win profitable contracts.

The company's order book, however, fell 8 percent to 11.4 billion pounds in 2017 due to selective bidding

Several British builders, including now-bankrupt Carillion Plc, were hit by writedowns and issued profit warnings in the past decade as rising wages and unexpected costs on fixed-price contracts with thin margins led to losses.

Balfour's strong full-year profits underscore the success of its turnaround efforts, which included changing the way it bid for projects and selling off some non-core assets.

"The business increased bid margin thresholds ... coupled with a lower risk profile, so that the group wins work at appropriate terms and conditions," Balfour Beatty said.

Balfour Beatty, which was one of Carillion's joint venture partners on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) project, said it recorded a one-off non-underlying charge of 44 million pounds in 2017 due to Carillion's liquidation.

The company's underlying pretax profit rose to 165 million pounds ($230.41 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 62 million pounds a year earlier.

(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)