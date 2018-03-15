Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Ballard Power Systems Inc.    BLDP   CA0585861085

BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. (BLDP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

BLDP Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 07:33pm CET

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (“Ballard” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLDP) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 25, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report asserting, among other things, that Ballard misrepresented its operations. For example, the report alleges that contrary to Ballard’s public statements, “there are no demonstration lines operating in Guangdong and that no bus lines are in service in Sanshui or Yunfu.” The report further stated that local press releases indicate that Foshan has produced 114 fuel cell vehicle buses, but that a Foshan employee claimed that “far fewer buses have been produced to date and only 11 are licensed.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell more than 20% over two trading sessions, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Ballard securities, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
07:33pBLDP Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Ball..
BU
03/14Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ba..
BU
03/14BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, ..
AC
03/09BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses..
AC
03/08Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ba..
BU
03/06BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : INVESTOR DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announ..
AC
03/05BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investor..
AC
03/03BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses..
AC
03/03DEADLINE ALERT : Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Ac..
BU
03/02BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, ..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/14Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Presents At 30th Annual ROTH Conference - Slides.. 
03/12The Strategic Rationale For A Hydrogenics Takeout 
03/09Hydrogenics Delivers Strong Q4 Numbers But Order Delays And 12-Month Backlog .. 
03/08Setting The Table For Success, Thoughts On Latest Quarter 
03/08PLUG POWER : Q4 And FY2017 Takeaways 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 124 M
EBIT 2018 -5,70 M
Net income 2018 -6,42 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,66x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,11x
Capitalization 578 M
Chart BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Ballard Power Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | BLDP | CA0585861085 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,38 $
Spread / Average Target -26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. Randall MacEwen President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ian A. Bourne Chairman
David Whyte Vice President-Operations
Anthony Robert Guglielmin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kevin Michael Colbow Vice President-Technology & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.-25.90%578
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO LTD--.--%4 104
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD10.26%3 153
REC SILICON ASA-1.38%455
MOTECH INDUSTRIES INC--.--%422
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (ADR)-2.14%348
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.