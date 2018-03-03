Log in
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.
DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Ballard Power Systems Inc. to Contact the Firm

03/03/2018 | 05:26am CET

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of purchasers of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDP) (“Ballard” or the “Company”) securities during the period between September 30, 2016 and January 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until March 28, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Ballard securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that: Ballard overstated the operations of its China-based partners Broad Ocean and Synergy; there are no demonstration lines operating in Guangdong and no bus lines are in service in Sanshui or Yunfu; Foshan has produced far fewer buses than Ballard has indicated, and only eleven are licensed.

According to the complaint, following a January 25, 2018 report stating, among other things, that Ballard overstated the operations of its China-based partners Broad Ocean and Synergy, the value of Ballard shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Ballard securities purchased on or after September 30, 2016 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.


© Business Wire 2018
