Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Investors (BLDP)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (“Ballard” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ: BLDP)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the
investigation, please visit the Ballard investigation page on our
website at www.glancylaw.com/case/ballard-power-systems-inc.
On January 25, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report
asserting, among other things, that Ballard misrepresented its
operations. For example, the report alleges that contrary to Ballard’s
public statements, “there are no demonstration lines operating in
Guangdong and that no bus lines are in service in Sanshui or Yunfu.” The
report further stated that local press releases indicate that Foshan has
produced 114 fuel cell vehicle buses, but that a Foshan employee claimed
that “far fewer buses have been produced to date and only 11 are
licensed.”
On this news, the Company’s share price fell more than 20% over two
trading sessions, thereby injuring investors.
