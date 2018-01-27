Log in
Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ballard Power Systems Inc. – BLDP

01/27/2018 | 11:36pm CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) between September 30, 2016 and January 25, 2018, both dates inclusive (“Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ballard investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Ballard class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1277.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Daniel Sadeh, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ballard overstated the operations of its China-based partners Broad Ocean and Synergy; (2) there are no demonstration lines operating in Guangdong and no bus lines are in service in Sanshui or Yunfu; (3) Foshan has produced far fewer buses than Ballard has indicated, and only 11 are licensed; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 28, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1277.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Daniel Sadeh of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Since 2014, Rosen Law Firm has been ranked #2 in the nation by Institutional Shareholder Services for the number of securities class action settlements annually obtained for investors.


© Business Wire 2018
