Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ballard Power Systems Inc. – BLDP

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has
filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities
of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) between September 30, 2016
and January 25, 2018, both dates inclusive (“Class Period”). The lawsuit
seeks to recover damages for Ballard investors under the federal
securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.
According to the lawsuit, Defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Ballard overstated the operations of its China-based partners Broad
Ocean and Synergy; (2) there are no demonstration lines operating in
Guangdong and no bus lines are in service in Sanshui or Yunfu; (3)
Foshan has produced far fewer buses than Ballard has indicated, and only
11 are licensed; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were
materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true
details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered
damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 28, 2018. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
