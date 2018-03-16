BALLARD LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Ballard Power Systems Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Ballard Power Systems Inc. ("Ballard" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLDP) of the March 28, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Ballard securities between September 30, 2016 and January 25, 2018 (the "Class Period"). The case, Ryan Bishop v. Ballard Power Systems Inc. et al, No. 2:18-cv-00719 was filed on January 27, 2018.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated the operations of its China-based partners Broad Ocean and Synergy; (2) there are no demonstration lines operating in Guangdong and no bus lines are in service in Sanshui or Yunfu; (3) Foshan has produced far fewer buses than Ballard has indicated, and only 11 are licensed; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading.

Specifically, on January 25, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management published report stating, among other things, that Ballard overstated the operations of its China-based partners Broad Ocean and Synergy. In addition, the report stated, in part, that contrary to Ballard's public statements, "there are no demonstration lines operating in Guangdong and that no bus lines are in service in Sanshui or Yunfu."

On this news, Ballard's share price fell from $3.79 per share on January 24, 2018 to a closing price of $3.27 on January 25, 2018—a $0.52 or a 13.72% drop.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Ballard's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

