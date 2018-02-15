Ballard Power : to Present at JMP Securities Technology Conference in San Francisco

VANCOUVER, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) has announced that Guy McAree, Director of Investor Relations, will present during the JMP Securities Technology Conference at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in San Francisco on Monday, February 26th, 2018.

During his presentation, Mr. McAree will discuss Ballard's strategic direction and recent progress within the rapidly expanding fuel cell and clean energy area. Throughout the conference he will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with interested investors.

