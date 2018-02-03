Log in
BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC
Banc of California Inc : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Banc of California, Inc. - BANC

02/03/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Banc of California, Inc. ("Banc of California" or the "Company") (NYSE: BANC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Banc of California and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On December 8, 2017, Bloomberg reported that a former Banc of California employee had filed a lawsuit against the bank alleging, in part, that: (1) revenue generated by the Company in 2016 was improperly carried over to the following year in order to inflate 2017 profits; and (2) the Company had ignored its former Chief Financial Officer's use of Company funds to patronize strip clubs.

On this news, Banc of California's share price fell $0.60, or 2.76%, to close at $21.15 on December 8, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 311 M
EBIT 2018 85,9 M
Net income 2018 51,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,70%
P/E ratio 2018 21,42
P/E ratio 2019 15,08
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,78x
Capitalization 982 M
Chart BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC
Duration : Period :
Banc of California Inc Technical Analysis Chart | BANC | US05990K1060 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 22,8 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas H. Bowers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Sznewajs Chairman
John A. Bogler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey Karish Independent Director
Jonah Schnel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC-4.60%982
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA23.87%407 343
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.16%396 520
BANK OF AMERICA8.40%333 258
WELLS FARGO8.42%315 497
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION25.39%305 052
