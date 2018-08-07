Banca Farmafactoring : The Board of Directors of BFF approved today the 1H18 consolidated financial statements of BFF Banking Group .pdf 0 08/07/2018 | 03:11pm CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRESS RELEASEBFF BANKING GROUP The Board of Directors of BFF approved today the 1H18 consolidated financial statements of BFF Banking Group. Highlights: •Adjusted Net Incomeof €39.9m in 1H18(+5% y/y)for c. 32% Adjusted RoTE

•Adjusted Net Interest Income +7% and stock of unrecognized off balance sheet LPI at €358m (+3% vs 1H17)

•Strong growth in business activity withloans up 17% y/y and new business volumes up 24% y/y

•32% of costumer loans outside Italy(27% as of June 2017)

•Total Capital Ratio of 17.2%andCommon Equity Tier I Ratio1of 12.3%,including mark to market effect on HTC&S portfolio andexcluding €41m of net income of the period

•Low risk profile:net NPLs/net loans at 1.0%andCost of Risk annualized of 21bps Milan, 07 August 2018-The Board of Directors ofBFF Banking Group (BFF)approved today the 1H18 consolidated financial statements. In 1H18 the group reported a net incomeof €41.3m, compared to€50.7m in 1H17, which included€12.6m of net positive extraordinary items and high cash collection of late payment interests("LPI"). 1H18 Adjusted Net Incomereached €39.9m, after having expensed costs of€0.8m for the Tier II and€1.0m provision on the Polish SME factoring portfolio in run off, which were not present in 1H2017, and with€20m of lower cashed-in LPI compared to 1H17. 1H17 Adjusted Net Incomewas €38.1m. Adjusted Net Interest Income increased by +7% y/y, mainly driven by higher stock of net customer loans. The stock of unrecognized LPIoff balance increased to €358m, +3% vs 1H17. Costs have been kept under control with a cost/income ratio of 38% despite:i.the investments to establish a branch in Portugal and the freedom of service operations covering Greece and Croatia, andii.the increase of employees in Poland in order to bring in house some of BFF Italy processes that were outsourced, with net savings to be achieved in 2019. Customer loans at the end of June 2018amount to €3,000m, +17% compared to 1Calculated on the Banking Group perimeter (pursuant to TUB-Testo Unico Bancario). €2,557m at the end of June 2017. Volume of new business is up 24% y/yto €2,059m. At the end of June 2018, the international markets (Spain, Portugal, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Greece) accounted for 32% of loans (27% at the end of June 2017). The Total Capital Ratio was 17.2% at the end of June 2018, above the company's15% target, and the CET1 ratio was 12.3% confirmingthe Group's solid capital positionand ability to organically fund growth and a strong dividend payout. Both ratios are calculated excluding the€41m of net income of the period, which would have increased both ratios by 202bps, and instead include the negative exchange rate and mark to market effect on HTC&S portfolio. The Group continues to enjoy a low risk profile, with net non performing loans at 1.0% of net customer loans (0.2% net of Italian municipalities in conservatorship- "comuni in dissesto")and a cost of risk annualized of 21bps (5bps net of BFF Polska's SME factoring business placed in run-off and Italian municipalities in conservatorship). In 1H17 annualized cost of risk was 15bps (10bps net of the same effects). In the second quarter of 2018 the Group launched several new business initiatives to strengthen its commercial drive:i.a new financial solution in the infrastructures renovation sector with first deal signed with Citelum,ii.the first two revolving agreements signed in Greece andiii.the Portuguese branch opened in July 2018. "We are pleased to report growing earnings, strong capital, ample liquidity and growth in loans and volumes across the business and our geographies. We have kept investing in our operating infrastructure and product range to provide further growth opportunities and an ever more disciplined control of risks"- commentedMassimiliano Belingheri, CEO of BFF. Key consolidated accounts items Adjusted profitability 1H18 adjusted P&L numbers exclude the following items2: •€2.8m after tax (€4.1m pre tax) positiveimpact in P/L from the change in €/PLNexchange rate on the acquisition loan for BFF Polska (previously Magellan), which is counterbalanced by a negative change in equity reserve (included in the capital ratios), reflecting the natural hedging between these two balance sheet items;

•€0.9m post tax (€1.3m pre tax) costs related to the accounting of the stock option plan: this item generates a positive equity reserve, with therefore no 22018 Exchange rate for Poland and Czech respectively PLN/€ 4,2207 and PLN/CZK 0,166for P&L data (1H2018 average), PLN/€ 4,3732 and PLN/CZK 0,168 for Balance Sheet data (29th June 2018); 2017 Exchange rate for Poland and Czech respectively PLN/€ 4,2685 and PLN/CZK 0,159 for P&L data (1H 2017 average), PLN/€ 4,2259 and PLN/CZK 0,161 for Balance Sheet data (30th June 2017). impact on Group equity; •€0.5m post tax (€0.7m pre tax) costs related to the extraordinary contribution to the 2016 Resolution Fund. 1H17 adjusted P&L numbers excluded the following items2: •€2.5m after tax (€3.6m pre tax) negative impact in P/L from the change in €/PLNexchange rate on the acquisition loan for the purchase of BFF Polska;

•€17.8m post tax (€25.2m pre tax) one-off income related to the change in LPI estimated recovery rate from 40% to 45%;

•€1.7m post tax (€2.4m pre tax) extraordinary costs related to the IPO. All IPO costs are now fully expensed;

•€1.1m post tax (€1.5m pre tax) costsrelated to stock option plan ; this item generates a positive equity reserve, with therefore no impact on Group equity. Main balance sheet data Customer loansat the end of June 2018 amount to€3,000m(of which €647m related to BFF Polska), compared to €2,557m at the end of June 2017(of which €506m related to BFF Polska), and up by 17% y/y. Customer loans in Spain almost double y/y (from€105m at the end of June 2017 to €205m)and in Italy are up +10% y/y(at €2,045m). International markets (Spain, Portugal, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Greece) account for 32% of loans. The residual amount of net SME factoring customer loans in run-off is equal to€4m at the end of June 2018 (down from€6m at the end of December 2017). The Group saw strong business activity in the period, with overallnew business volumesof€2,059m(of which €279m related to BFF Polska), representing a 24% growth compared to 1H17(€1,667m including€238m of BFF Polska). The growth was mainly driven by Italy (€1,329m,+15% y/y), Spain with more than double volumecompare to 1H17 (€318m,+114% y/y) and Poland (€248m,+19% y/y). Business volumes in Slovakia werestable y/y (€28m) and Greece contributed for €5m. The volumes in Portugal of€65m (-9% y/y) are mainly due to a different seasonality. The Portuguese branch, opened in July in Lisbon, should support new business volumes growth going forward. In the second quarter, the Group launched severalnew business initiatives: •A new financial solution in the infrastructures renovation sector. Together with Citelum (an EDF subsidiary) BFF signed the first agreement in Italy to buy receivables due from the PA in relation to the investments for the technological and energy renovation of infrastructures. This innovative solution allows:i.the client to deconsolidate the early investments for the infrastructures renovation, andii.BFF to buy the receivables coming from the multi-year contract of supply and maintenance of the infrastructure; •In less than 9 months since the first deal BFF signed the first two revolving agreements in Greece in the NHS segment with two multinationals clients;

•The Portuguese branch opened in July in Lisbon with 4 people. The local presence will allow the Bank to boost the growth of the business and to enter into partnership agreements with 3rdparty distributors. The Grouptotal available fundingamountsto €3,115m at the end of June 2018. Online deposits represent 35% of drawn funds, up by +6% y/yto €899m, despite strong reduction in offered yields. The Group has ample excess liquidity with undrawn funding available at the end of June 2018 equal to c.€0.5bn, down from €0.8bnat the end of June 2017 following the optimization of the wholesale funding lines to decrease funding cost. The Government bond portfolio (HTC e HTC&S) decreasedto €1,123m at the end of June 2018, compared to €1,740m at the end of June 2017 (-35% y/y) and €1,222m at the end of December 2017. The negative mark to market at the end of July 2018 of the HTC&S portfolio was€5.4m after tax (included in the equity), while for the HTC (notincluded in the equity) was€9.7m after tax. The Group maintains a very healthy liquidity position, with a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 250.8% at the end of June 2018. The Net Stable Funding Ratio and the leverage ratio, at the same date, are equal to 111.3% and 5.7% respectively1. Main profit and loss data Adjusted net banking incomereached€90.5m in 1H18,compared to €84.3m in 1H17, andAdjusted net interest incomereached€87.0m in 1H18,€81.4m in 1H17, both driven by higher stock of net customer loans. The net over-recovery3accounted in P&L wasstable y/y (€6.8m in 1H18 vs. €7.1m in 1H17) despite lower LPI cashed-in. In particular, cashed-in LPI were €37m in 1H18 and €57m in 1H17, and the net over-recovery3wasonly €0.3m lowercompared to 1H17 due to the combined effect ofi.higher LPI recovery rate andii.lower rescheduling impact in 1H18 vs. 1H17. Adjusted net interest income 1H18 includes in its interest expenses€1.0m of Tier II costs for the first 2 months of the years, not present in 1H17 since the bond was issued at the end of February 2017. Adjusted interest incomeamount to€108.3m in 1H18compared to €101.5m, driven mainly by higher stock of net customer loans and despite the lower LPI cashed-in. 3LPI over-recovery net of the re-scheduling impact. Re-scheduling impact: for receivables not collected within the expected maximum collection date, interest income is reduced by the amount of yield required to keep the IRR of the portfolio constant until the new expected collection rate. In particular, the value of the credit on the balance sheet is re-calculated using the new expected cash-flow schedule and the negative delta in value is booked in P&L to maintain the original IRR. At the end of June 2018, theunrecognized off-balance sheet LPI fundreached €358m, +3% higher than the stock at the end of June 2017. The total LPI fund amounts to€551m (+5% y/y). Net interest margin on customer loanswas 5.5% vs. 6.0% in 1H17 and the gross yield on customer loans 1H18 was 7.1%. The averagecost of funding in 1H18shows a reduction compared to the same period of last year: the combined figure (including BFF Polska) decreased from 2.04% in 1H17 to 1.82% in 1H18, which includes the Tier II bond cost for the entire period (only 4 months in 1H17). The interest expenses increasedfrom €20.1m to €21.4m in 1H18, mainly due to: i. theimpact of Tier II (€2.9m in 1H18,€1.9m in 1H17), ii. the one-off commission costfor €0.3m onthe refinancing (at lower rate) of part of BFF Polska acquisition financing, iii. the increase of drawn funding due to the growth of the loan portfolio and iv. the increase in Zloty funding (+77% yoy) which has a higher base rate (Wibor 3M 1.70% vs. Euribor 3M -0.321% as of 29thJune 2018). Rates offered on new 12-month online deposits in Italy were cut in March and then again in May 2018 to 0.30%, with the benefit expected to unfold once the deposits are reinvested at lower rates. The rate offered on new 12-month online deposits in Spain is equal to 0.75%. Deposits have grown YoY despite the reduction in offered rates. The operational structure remains efficient with anadjustedcost/income ratioof 38% compared to 37% in 1H17. In 1H18adjusted operating costswere €34.0m, versus€31.1m in 1H17, up +9% y/y. Personnel cost increased by +10% y/y and driven by higher employee base, and the Ordinary Resolution Fund and FITD expensed in 1H18 was€2.2m in total(€1.5m in 1H17). Other operating expenses were flat y/y. The employees at Group level increased from 407 at the end of June 2017 (of which 178 in BFF Polska) to 441 at the end of June 2018 (of which 192 for BFF Polska). The Group has already recruited the personnel required for establishment of Portuguese branch and for the Greek and Croatian operations in freedom of service. Some of the processes of BFF Italy, that were outsourced to Italian suppliers, are being brought in house in Poland with 13 employees as of 30thJune 2018, with net savings to be achieved in 2019. Loan loss provisionsreached €3.2m in 1H18, versus €1.9m in 1H17, and include €1.2m of provision on the Polish SME factoring business placed in run-offand €1.3m of provision on Italian municipalities in conservatorship ("dissesto"). The exposure to the Italian municipalities in conservatorship are classified as NPLs byBank of Italy'sregulation4despite BFF being legally entitled to receive 100% of the capital and LPI at the end of the process. The cost of risk annualized was 21bps (5bps excluding 8bps related to the Polish SME factoring and 9bps related to the Italian municipalities in conservatorship) in 1H18 and 15bps in 1H17 (10bps excluding the Italian municipalities 4Circolare n. 272 del 30 luglio 2008-10° aggiornamento. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Banca Farmafactoring S.p.A. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 13:10:06 UTC