03/08/2018 - PR: Banca Generali - Filing of the Half-year Financial Statements

COMUNICATO

STAMPA

Banca Generali: finanziaria semestrale.

depositorelazione

Milano, 3 agosto 2018 - Si rende noto che, in conformità a quanto disposto dall'art. 154-ter, comma 2, del Testo Unico sulla Finanza, la relazione finanziaria semestrale consolidata di Banca Generali S.p.A. al 30 giugno 2018, approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione della società in data 26 luglio 2018, è stata depositata a disposizione del pubblico presso la Sede Sociale e pubblicata sul sito internet della società (www.bancagenerali.com) nonché sul sito internet di Borsa Italiana S.p.A. e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato.

Banca Generali: Filing of the Half-year Financial Statements

Milan, 3 August 2018 - This is to announce that, pursuant to Article 154-ter, paragraph 2, of the Consolidation Law on Finance (TUF), the consolidated half-year financial statements of Banca Generali S.p.A. at 30 June 2018, approved by the Company's Board of Directors on 26 July 2018, have been filed and made available to the public at the Company's Registered Offices, as well as on the corporate website (www.bancagenerali.com) and on the authorised storage system.

CONTATTI: www.bancagenerali.com

Media Relations

Michele Seghizzi Tel. +39 02 6076 5683[email protected]

Investor Relations

Giuliana Pagliari Tel: +39 02 6076 5548[email protected]

1 / 1