BANCA GENERALI (BGN)
03/08/2018 - PR : Banca Generali - Filing of the Half-year Financial..
PU
02/08/2018 - PR : Net Inflows July 2018
PU
10/07/2018 - PR : Net Inflows June 2018
PU
03/08/2018 - PR: Banca Generali - Filing of the Half-year Financial Statements

08/03/2018 | 03:36pm CEST

COMUNICATO

STAMPA

Banca Generali: finanziaria semestrale.

depositorelazione

Milano, 3 agosto 2018 - Si rende noto che, in conformità a quanto disposto dall'art. 154-ter, comma 2, del Testo Unico sulla Finanza, la relazione finanziaria semestrale consolidata di Banca Generali S.p.A. al 30 giugno 2018, approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione della società in data 26 luglio 2018, è stata depositata a disposizione del pubblico presso la Sede Sociale e pubblicata sul sito internet della società (www.bancagenerali.com) nonché sul sito internet di Borsa Italiana S.p.A. e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato.

Banca Generali: Filing of the Half-year Financial Statements

Milan, 3 August 2018 - This is to announce that, pursuant to Article 154-ter, paragraph 2, of the Consolidation Law on Finance (TUF), the consolidated half-year financial statements of Banca Generali S.p.A. at 30 June 2018, approved by the Company's Board of Directors on 26 July 2018, have been filed and made available to the public at the Company's Registered Offices, as well as on the corporate website (www.bancagenerali.com) and on the authorised storage system.

CONTATTI: www.bancagenerali.com

Media Relations

Michele Seghizzi Tel. +39 02 6076 5683[email protected]

Investor Relations

Giuliana Pagliari Tel: +39 02 6076 5548[email protected]

1 / 1

Disclaimer

Banca Generali S.p.A. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 13:35:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 474 M
EBIT 2018 247 M
Net income 2018 196 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,76%
P/E ratio 2018 13,17
P/E ratio 2019 11,40
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,72x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,26x
Capitalization 2 706 M
Managers
NameTitle
Gian Maria Mossa Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Giancarlo Fancel Chairman
Riccardo Renna Chief Operation Officer
Tommaso di Russo Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Cristina Rustignoli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA GENERALI-19.75%3 137
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.61%393 796
BANK OF AMERICA5.86%316 855
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%281 411
WELLS FARGO-3.92%280 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.24%239 585
