Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese SpA    CVAL   IT0005319444

Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 05/21 05:29:59 pm
0.107 EUR   -3.78%
06:16pBANCA PICCOLO C : Italian bond pressure hits Creval hardest among ba..
RE
05/14BANCA PICCOLO C : Director's resignation
PU
05/08MERGER BY INCOR : effective exchange ratio...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese : Italian bond pressure hits Creval hardest among banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

MILAN (Reuters) - Credito Valtellinese's shares fell 6 percent on Monday as the prospect of a big-spending government further cut the value of Italian bonds held by the country's banks.

"Rising bond yields curtail the value of banks' sovereign holdings," Marco Vailati, head of research and investments at Cassa Lombarda in Milan, said.

Italian banks, which hold around 300 billion euro (263.2 billion pounds) of domestic government bonds, have come under pressure as the risk of higher budget deficits lifts premiums on government bonds.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League sought backing on Monday from Italy's president for their choice of prime minister who would lead a coalition seeking billions of euros in tax cuts, additional welfare spending and a roll-back of pension reforms.

The yield spread Italy pays over Germany on a 10-year maturity <IT10DE10=TWEB> rose by 26 basis points from Friday to a near one-year high of 190 basis points.

Also weighing on Italian banks are the new coalition' tax plans, Vailati said. Lenders have booked large losses due to soured loans in recent years following a deep recession, accumulating tax credits towards the state.

"Plans to simplify the tax system ... could reduce the value of lenders' tax credits," he said.

Shares in mid-tier Credito Valtellinese, which is known as Creval and has one of the largest exposure among listed banks to Italian bonds relative to both its total assets and capital, sank further after a 5.8 percent drop on Friday.

Earlier this year, Creval raised eight times its market value in cash from investors to strengthen its balance sheet but it still in the process of shedding bad debts.

A plan to make it harder for banks to recover debt from retail borrowers, included in a programme agreed last week by the League and the 5MS, has also hit shares.

Italy's biggest loan collector DoBank fell 4.5 percent, taking its losses over the past week to 20 percent.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOBANK SPA -7.86% 10.08 End-of-day quote.-19.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALT
06:16pBANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE : Italian bond pressure hits Creval hardest a..
RE
05/14BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE : Director's resignation
PU
05/08MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF CREDITO S : effective exchange ratio...
PU
05/08BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE : Creval Business Plan 2018-2020 - PROJECT &l..
PU
05/08BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE : The Bank of Italy sets the capital requirem..
PU
04/27BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE : Credito Valtellinese Shareholders' Meeting ..
PU
04/19Italy's Pop Bari sets aggressive bad loan target - sources
RE
04/17CREVAL GROUP : authorised the merger by incorporation of Credito Siciliano S.p.a..
PU
04/16Intesa to shed $13 billion in bad debts with Intrum deal
RE
03/21BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE : Creval says to discuss M&A options with new..
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 718 M
EBIT 2018 197 M
Net income 2018 62,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,93
P/E ratio 2019 9,75
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,14x
Capitalization 829 M
Chart BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALT
Duration : Period :
Banca Piccolo Credito Valt Technical Analysis Chart | CVAL | IT0005319444 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,14 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mauro Selvetti General Manager
Miro Fiordi Chairman
Umberto Colli Chief Operating Officer & Head-Human Resources
Ugo Colombo Chief Financial Officer
Giovanni de Censi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE SPA-90.47%974
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.92%384 604
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-2.42%330 291
BANK OF AMERICA2.51%312 394
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.65%276 508
WELLS FARGO-11.49%264 207
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.