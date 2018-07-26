Banca Sistema : Share buy-back plan to support the liquidity of the stock – week 19th to 25th july 2018
0
07/26/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
PRESS RELEASE
Milan, July 26th, 2018
Following the authorization by Shareholders at the Bank's Shareholders meeting held on 27 April 2017 (previously communicated as per article 144 bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 and article 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98) to purchase and use own shares and the resolution of the Board of Directors on June 22 of this year, Banca Sistema, on 9 July 2018, has launched a share buy-back program aimed to support the liquidity of the stock by the broker appointed: Intermonte Sim S.p.A..
In line with the legislation (Delegated Regulation 2016/1052), here are purchases and sales made on the Stock Regulated Market, during the week from 19thto 25thJuly 2018:
19.07.2018
Time of
Date
PriceAmountP/Sexecution
19/07/2018
2,0500 47
P 11:21:54
19/07/2018
2,0500 1.200
P 11:25:28
19/07/2018
19/07/2018
19/07/2018
Average price
2,0500 2,0500 2,04002,0475
3 P 15:35:48
2.500 P 15:35:48
1.250 P 15:51:12
5.000
# transactions
5
Date
PriceAmountP/S
Time ofexecution
19/07/2018
2,0450
-3 S 09:00:34
19/07/2018
2,0450
-41 S 09:00:34
19/07/2018
2,0450
-247 S 09:02:29
19/07/2018
2,0450
-959 S 09:16:19
19/07/2018
2,0550
-247 S 10:18:04
19/07/2018
2,0550
-124 S 11:11:44
19/07/2018
2,0550
-803 S 11:21:10
19/07/2018
2,0450
-200 S 16:22:20
19/07/2018
2,0450
-840 S 16:23:11
19/07/2018
Average price
2,04502,0482
-210 S 16:24:26
-3.674
# transactions
10
20.07.2018
Date
PriceAmountP/STime ofexecution
20/07/2018
20/07/2018
20/07/2018
20/07/2018
20/07/2018
20/07/2018
Average price
2,0450
1.349 P 09:59:54
2,0450
151 P 09:59:54
2,0450
1.019 P 12:20:40
2,0450
981 P 15:14:34
2,0450
727 P 17:26:33
2,04502,0450
1.273 P 17:28:28
5.500
# transactions
6
Date
PriceAmountP/STime ofexecution
20/07/2018
20/07/2018
20/07/2018
20/07/2018
20/07/2018
20/07/2018
20/07/2018
Average price
23.07.2018
2,0450
-553 S 09:59:54
2,0450
-529 S 10:15:22
2,0450
-418 S 10:15:46
2,0450
-1.689 S 11:19:30
2,0450
-113 S 11:19:30
2,0450
-198 S 11:19:30
2,05002,0450
-5 S 17:35:32
-3.505
# transactionsDate
PriceAmountP/S
7
Time ofexecution
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
Average price
2,0400
1.072 P 10:24:28
2,0400
898 P 10:24:28
2,0400
30 P 10:24:28
2,0500
2.000 P 12:06:04
2,0550
2.000 P 12:07:08
2,0400
1.200 P 14:36:04
2,0350
848 P 15:31:41
2,0350
43 P 15:47:54
2,0350
609 P 16:16:09
2,0400
500 P 17:08:01
2,04002,0440
1.500 P 17:09:13
10.700
# transactions
11
Date23/07/2018 23/07/2018 23/07/2018
PriceAmountP/STime ofexecution
2,0400 2,0500 2,0600
-2.000 S 12:04:40
-2.000 S 12:06:15
-1.000 S 12:06:46
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
23/07/2018
Average price
24.07.2018
2,0550
-396 S 12:12:01
2,0550
-208 S 12:12:01
2,0500
-326 S 12:15:33
2,0550
-70 S 12:15:36
2,0400
-1.200 S 14:08:19
2,0400
-222 S 15:56:40
2,0400
-87 S 16:09:51
2,0400
-861 S 16:44:27
2,0400
-287 S 16:44:27
2,04002,0461
-43 S 16:54:29
-8.700
# transactions
Date
PriceAmountP/S
13
Time ofexecution
24/07/2018
24/07/2018
24/07/2018
24/07/2018
24/07/2018
24/07/2018
Average price
25.07.2018
2,0500
-1.995 S 09:00:54
2,0500
-912 S 09:00:54
2,0500
-414 S 09:00:54
2,0550
-2.000 S 16:15:48
2,0600
-296 S 16:25:30
2,06002,0533
-878-6.495
S 16:54:22
# transactions
Date25/07/201825/07/2018
PriceAmountP/S
6
Time ofexecution
2,0450 2,05002,0481
1.250 P 12:03:39
2.000 P 16:58:17
Average price
3.250
# transactions
2
Date
PriceAmountP/STime ofexecution
25/07/2018
25/07/2018
25/07/2018
25/07/2018
25/07/2018
25/07/2018
25/07/2018
25/07/2018
Average price
2,0550
-378 S 13:33:40
2,0550
-872 S 13:33:45
2,0550
-552 S 17:12:11
2,0550
-783 S 17:18:35
2,0550
-297 S 17:19:09
2,0550
-368 S 17:22:55
2,0650
-54 S 17:35:07
2,06502,0552
-1 S 17:35:07
-3.305
# transactions
8
Please note that as at July 25th, 2018, Banca Sistema held a total of no. 69.813 treasury shares, equal to 0.087% of the share capital.