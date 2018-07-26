Banca Sistema : Share buy-back plan to support the liquidity of the stock – week 19th to 25th july 2018

PRESS RELEASE

BANCA SISTEMA: SHARE BUY-BACK PLAN TO SUPPORT THE LIQUIDITY OF THE STOCK - WEEK 19thto 25thJuly 2018

Milan, July 26th, 2018

Following the authorization by Shareholders at the Bank's Shareholders meeting held on 27 April 2017 (previously communicated as per article 144 bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 and article 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98) to purchase and use own shares and the resolution of the Board of Directors on June 22 of this year, Banca Sistema, on 9 July 2018, has launched a share buy-back program aimed to support the liquidity of the stock by the broker appointed: Intermonte Sim S.p.A..

In line with the legislation (Delegated Regulation 2016/1052), here are purchases and sales made on the Stock Regulated Market, during the week from 19thto 25thJuly 2018:

19.07.2018

Time of

Date

PriceAmountP/Sexecution

19/07/2018

2,0500 47 P 11:21:54 19/07/2018

2,0500 1.200

P 11:25:28

19/07/2018

19/07/2018

19/07/2018

Average price

2,0500 2,0500 2,04002,0475

3 P 15:35:48

2.500 P 15:35:48

1.250 P 15:51:12

5.000

# transactions

5

Date

PriceAmountP/S

Time ofexecution

19/07/2018

2,0450

-3 S 09:00:34

19/07/2018

2,0450

-41 S 09:00:34

19/07/2018

2,0450

-247 S 09:02:29

19/07/2018

2,0450

-959 S 09:16:19

19/07/2018

2,0550

-247 S 10:18:04

19/07/2018

2,0550

-124 S 11:11:44

19/07/2018

2,0550

-803 S 11:21:10

19/07/2018

2,0450

-200 S 16:22:20

19/07/2018

2,0450

-840 S 16:23:11

19/07/2018

Average price

2,04502,0482

-210 S 16:24:26

-3.674

# transactions

10

20.07.2018

Date

PriceAmountP/STime ofexecution

20/07/2018

20/07/2018

20/07/2018

20/07/2018

20/07/2018

20/07/2018

Average price

2,0450

1.349 P 09:59:54

2,0450

151 P 09:59:54

2,0450

1.019 P 12:20:40

2,0450

981 P 15:14:34

2,0450

727 P 17:26:33

2,04502,0450

1.273 P 17:28:28

5.500

# transactions

6

Date

PriceAmountP/STime ofexecution

20/07/2018

20/07/2018

20/07/2018

20/07/2018

20/07/2018

20/07/2018

20/07/2018

Average price

23.07.2018

2,0450

-553 S 09:59:54

2,0450

-529 S 10:15:22

2,0450

-418 S 10:15:46

2,0450

-1.689 S 11:19:30

2,0450

-113 S 11:19:30

2,0450

-198 S 11:19:30

2,05002,0450

-5 S 17:35:32

-3.505

# transactionsDate

PriceAmountP/S

7

Time ofexecution

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

Average price

2,0400

1.072 P 10:24:28

2,0400

898 P 10:24:28

2,0400

30 P 10:24:28

2,0500

2.000 P 12:06:04

2,0550

2.000 P 12:07:08

2,0400

1.200 P 14:36:04

2,0350

848 P 15:31:41

2,0350

43 P 15:47:54

2,0350

609 P 16:16:09

2,0400

500 P 17:08:01

2,04002,0440

1.500 P 17:09:13

10.700

# transactions

11

Date23/07/2018 23/07/2018 23/07/2018

PriceAmountP/STime ofexecution

2,0400 2,0500 2,0600

-2.000 S 12:04:40

-2.000 S 12:06:15

-1.000 S 12:06:46

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

23/07/2018

Average price

24.07.2018

2,0550

-396 S 12:12:01

2,0550

-208 S 12:12:01

2,0500

-326 S 12:15:33

2,0550

-70 S 12:15:36

2,0400

-1.200 S 14:08:19

2,0400

-222 S 15:56:40

2,0400

-87 S 16:09:51

2,0400

-861 S 16:44:27

2,0400

-287 S 16:44:27

2,04002,0461

-43 S 16:54:29

-8.700

# transactions

Date

PriceAmountP/S

13

Time ofexecution

24/07/2018

24/07/2018

24/07/2018

24/07/2018

24/07/2018

24/07/2018

Average price

25.07.2018

2,0500

-1.995 S 09:00:54

2,0500

-912 S 09:00:54

2,0500

-414 S 09:00:54

2,0550

-2.000 S 16:15:48

2,0600

-296 S 16:25:30

2,06002,0533

-878-6.495

S 16:54:22

# transactions

Date25/07/201825/07/2018

PriceAmountP/S

6

Time ofexecution

2,0450 2,05002,0481

1.250 P 12:03:39

2.000 P 16:58:17

Average price

3.250

# transactions

2

Date

PriceAmountP/STime ofexecution

25/07/2018

25/07/2018

25/07/2018

25/07/2018

25/07/2018

25/07/2018

25/07/2018

25/07/2018

Average price

2,0550

-378 S 13:33:40

2,0550

-872 S 13:33:45

2,0550

-552 S 17:12:11

2,0550

-783 S 17:18:35

2,0550

-297 S 17:19:09

2,0550

-368 S 17:22:55

2,0650

-54 S 17:35:07

2,06502,0552

-1 S 17:35:07

-3.305

# transactions

8

Please note that as at July 25th, 2018, Banca Sistema held a total of no. 69.813 treasury shares, equal to 0.087% of the share capital.

Contacts:

Investor RelationsCarlo Di Pierro

Tel. +39 02 80280.358

E-mail[email protected]

Media Relations

Patrizia Sferrazza Tel. +39 02 80280354

E-mail[email protected]