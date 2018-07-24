Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : All about deposit accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:28pm CEST

There are four types of deposit accounts, including checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, like Certificates of Deposit, or CDs.

To determine the deposit account that is best for your needs, consider the structure of the account, the fee structure and interest, and ask yourself these questions:

Q: Do I need to access my funds frequently and in a variety of ways? If you answered yes, a checking account may be right for you.

Q: Do I want to have access to my money, but don't intend to do make frequent withdrawals, and do I want my money to earn interest? If you answered yes, a traditional savings account or money market savings account may be what you're looking for.

Q: Am I comfortable with a set time period, during which I can not withdraw the money I deposit? If so, a CD, which typically earns higher interest than other deposit accounts, could be of interest.

Let's take a closer look at each of these accounts.

Checking Accounts

Checking accounts may be the most common of all deposit accounts as they are an important part of a person's financial well-being. Checking accounts allow for unlimited deposits and withdrawals, and offer customers access to the money held in the accounts in a variety of ways, including via debit cards and checks. Many banks have begun charging a monthly maintenance fee for these accounts, while some, including BBVA Compass, continue to have a free checking option among their offerings. Some of these and others may provide ways for customers to avoid the fee, such as setting up a direct deposit. Some banks also offer checking accounts that earn interest, including this one from BBVA Compass.

Savings Accounts

Checking and savings accounts have a number of differences. Among the biggest is that savings accounts offer interest on the money deposited. In exchange for the interest, savings accounts are often stricter when it comes to the frequency of withdrawal, meaning customers can not access their money as frequently as with a checking account, nor can they write checks or make debits on their savings accounts. This is due both to regulatory requirements for savings and money market accounts. Banks may also charge excess transaction fees for withdrawals over the limit they've set. Even so, savings accounts are a good option for customers who need flexibility but don't intend to access their money right away.

Money Market Accounts

Money market accounts are similar to savings accounts in that the money held earns interest. Typically, money market accounts have a higher interest rate than savings accounts, as minimum balances are often required and monthly withdrawals are more limited.

Time Deposit Accounts

As the name indicates, these type of deposit accounts are given a certain time frame during which the customer can not withdraw money from them without penalty. When the allotted time period is complete, the customer can either roll their money over or withdraw it. Interest rates paid on these accounts is typically higher than either a savings account or a money market account. CDs are one of the most common time deposit accounts. This BBVA Compass MoneyFit article looks at key factors to consider when choose between a CD or savings account.

To read more on other types of bank accounts, check out 'Types of Bank Accounts: What's Right for You? ' or click here for more on deposit account offerings from BBVA Compass.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 19:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
09:28pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : All about deposit accounts
PU
03:28aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Convenience comes to virtual reality with Ocul..
PU
02:03aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Nine finance experts to follow on social media
PU
12:58aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Iron City Hoop-A-Palooza tips off in Birmingha..
PU
07/23BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : 2Q18 Results Presentation Announcement
PU
07/23BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA signs Spain’s first-ever “fle..
PU
07/20BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Superstore developments, resilience, and a &ld..
PU
07/20BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : How to download free e-books legally
PU
07/20FDIC : More than just letters.
PU
07/19BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : 75 Things You Should Know Leading Up to the BB..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/06Opportunity Or Threat? It All Lies In The Eyes Of The Beholder And The Portfo.. 
07/05FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (07/05/2018) 
07/05PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (07/05/2018) 
07/04DIRTY DANCING : The Spanish Flamenco Is Severely Impacted By The Brazilian Samba 
06/29Banco Santander Deserves A Higher Valuation 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 235 M
EBIT 2018 11 951 M
Net income 2018 5 262 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,71%
P/E ratio 2018 7,86
P/E ratio 2019 7,94
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,61x
Capitalization 39 814 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 7,26 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-15.27%46 514
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.99%378 884
BANK OF AMERICA4.17%305 499
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.77%277 540
WELLS FARGO-4.40%274 879
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.72%233 294
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.