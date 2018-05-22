Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Are you an engineer? Physicist? Mathematician? The banking industry has a job for you

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 02:45am CEST


Fintech is one of the most prominent words in the financial press these days. The use of increasingly powerful technologies like big data and artificial intelligence in financial environments has led to an almost infinite number of promising business models, and has transformed traditional banking sector activities, adding improvements and sophistication. At the same time, however, fintechs have revealed a new challenge: addressing the lack of professionals prepared to benefit from this revolution.

Specifically, professionals trained in engineering (especially computer science and telecommunications), mathematics, and physics are in high demand at financial institutions. The demand is urgent given the disconnect between university training and current market demands. However, academic alternatives are gradually emerging to alleviate this problem, such as the specialized Master's degree in fintech offered by Madrid's Universidad Carlos III. The third iteration of the program was recently presented in Madrid at BBVA Open Space.

As explained by the Director of the Master's program, Fernando Fernández Rebollo, the objective is to create a bridge between two worlds - the technical and the financial - that must work hand in hand in both fintechs and large financial entities. The academic program is designed for technical profiles (engineers, physicists, and mathematicians). The upcoming program, which will start in September 2018, will feature a class focused on blockchain, although big data continues to be the most emphasized technology in the curriculum.

BBVA collaborates with this master's program, which has a partially in-person structure and offers paid internships to its students in three of its departments: Engineering, Corporate and Investment Banking; Quantitative and Business Solutions; and Global Risk Management.

During the presentation of the master's, Jordi Combis, Manager of Talent and Culture in BBVA's Corporate and Investment Banking division, commented that the bank is already hiring more mathematicians, physicists and engineers than candidates with financial profiles, 'especially in the central units. The STEM profiles (science, technology, engineering and math) have an increasingly clear opportunity to work in the financial sector.'

'Financial entities have large volumes of high-potential data, data that is even more interesting than the data Facebook has'

For his part, José Cebrián, Data Portfolio Manager at BBVA, explained why joining part of a financial entity like BBVA is a great option for anyone who wants to develop their career in big data. On the one hand, due to the very nature of the business, 'Not all industries are equally positioned to generate value through data. Financial entities have large volumes of high-potential data, data that is even more interesting than the data Facebook has.'



In addition, he explained, 'BBVA has a distinguishing feature with respect to the rest of the financial industry: it has made the decision to be a data driven organization. For that reason, since 2017, we have had a […] data unit that reports directly to the executive director. It is not going to have a separate big unit of data experts: it has to be present and integrated in each and every one of the bank's departments and decisions.'

To achieve this integration, Cebrián added, it is important to have internal training, a concept also mentioned by Combis: 'With internal training, we are trying to create our own data scientist, instead of looking elsewhere.' In fact, BBVA has more than 12,000 developers working around the world and expects to re-skill 20,000 professionals to work as software developers. It is a task that complements collaboration with universities because the digital revolution requires combining all types of efforts to capture talent.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 00:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
02:45aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Are you an engineer? Physicist? Mathematician?..
PU
05/21BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Mobile Monday – Loan Payments Made Easy
PU
05/21BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : How sustainable finance can help fight climate
PU
05/21BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The New Family 2.0
PU
05/21BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Open Talent will reopen for a special two..
PU
05/21GENERATION T : the generation that will inherit the world
PU
05/21FRANCISCO GONZÁLEZ : “We need to reimagine the role of banking”
PU
05/18BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Compass Brand Ambassador Tyler Dial relea..
PU
05/18BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA unveils first app using augmented reality..
PU
05/18BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The BBVA Foundation presents its commitment to..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/03Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Presents At 8th Annual BBVA Latin Amer.. 
04/30Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slide.. 
04/27Tracking Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management Portfolio - Q1 2018 Update 
04/20Now See Wall Street's 38 'Safer' International Dividend WallStars For April 
04/19MEET WALL STREET'S 76 GLOBAL DIVIDEN : WallStars International For April 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 409 M
EBIT 2018 12 516 M
Net income 2018 5 098 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,29%
P/E ratio 2018 8,75
P/E ratio 2019 8,64
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 44 790 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argen Technical Analysis Chart | BBVA | ES0113211835 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 7,55 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-7.48%52 637
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.92%384 604
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-2.42%330 291
BANK OF AMERICA2.51%312 394
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.65%276 508
WELLS FARGO-11.49%264 207
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.