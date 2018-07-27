Log in
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : BBVA earns 2.65 billion in first half of the year (+15 percent YoY)

07/27/2018 | 06:31am CEST

To better explain the business trends in the areas that use a currency other than the euro, the variation rates described below refer to constant exchange rates.

In the U.S., loans grew 4.1 percent compared to June 2017, driven mainly by solid performance of consumer loans. Customer funds increased 6.0 percent yoy. Net interest income growth between January and June (+12 percent yoy) drove gross income growth (+10.7 percent). All this, combined with cost containment efforts, drove the 20.2 percent growth in operating income. Impairment losses on financial assets were significantly lower (-38.1 percent) than those of the first half of 2017. On the other hand, the area's asset quality was solid. The NPL ratio was 1.2 percent in June, while the coverage ratio closed at 93 percent. The area's net attributable profit was €387 million, up 51.2 percent from H1-17.

Mexico maintained its leadership position in the local banking sector. In terms of activity, lending grew 8.6 percent yoy as of June, while customer funds increased 10 percent. Regarding the P&L, the area's recurring revenue trends remained solid: Net interest income grew 7.8 percent yoy, and fees and commissions were up 8.2 percent. Cost discipline helped keep expenses growth below that of inflation, driving operating income growth to 9.4 percent. Regarding asset quality, the main risk indicators continued to improve: As of June, the NPL and coverage ratios were 2.0 percent and 155 percent respectively. Mexico's net attributable profit grew significantly during the first half of the year (+21.2 percent) to €1.21 billion.

In Turkey, activity remained buoyant in H1-18: As of June 30, lending was 14.9 percent higher compared to the previous year, while customer funds grew 20.1 percent. The area's performance in terms of recurring revenues was also positive. Net interest income grew 17.9 percent yoy, while fees and commissions grew 32.8 percent compared to the first half of 2017. Both were the main drivers of gross income growth for the first half of the year, which increased +21.2 percent yoy. All this, on top of cost moderation, drove operating income 27.5 percent yoy. The NPL ratio stood at 4.5 percent and coverage stood at 76 percent. Turkey's net attributable profit grew 25.6 percent yoy to €373 million.

In South America, activity continued to grow at a good pace, both in terms of lending (+11.2 percent yoy) and customer funds (+9.5 percent). Net interest income grew 15.0 percent during the first half of the year, while fees and commissions increased 12.7 percent in the same period. A solid performance of these two items supported the growth in gross income during the first half (+14.3 percent). Rigorous cost control efforts helped boost operating income 18.7 percent yoy. As for asset quality, the NPL ratio ended at 3.7 percent and coverage closed at 91 percent. The area's net attributable profit in the first half was €452 million, up 30.6 percent from the same period of 2017.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 04:31:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 235 M
EBIT 2018 11 951 M
Net income 2018 5 262 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,64%
P/E ratio 2018 7,98
P/E ratio 2019 8,06
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,63x
Capitalization 40 327 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 7,26 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-13.93%48 177
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.40%388 655
BANK OF AMERICA4.81%312 596
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.35%288 480
WELLS FARGO-3.89%284 332
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.90%245 812
