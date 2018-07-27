Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : BBVA earns 2.65 billion in first half of the year (+15 percent YoY)

To better explain the business trends in the areas that use a currency other than the euro, the variation rates described below refer to constant exchange rates.

In the U.S., loans grew 4.1 percent compared to June 2017, driven mainly by solid performance of consumer loans. Customer funds increased 6.0 percent yoy. Net interest income growth between January and June (+12 percent yoy) drove gross income growth (+10.7 percent). All this, combined with cost containment efforts, drove the 20.2 percent growth in operating income. Impairment losses on financial assets were significantly lower (-38.1 percent) than those of the first half of 2017. On the other hand, the area's asset quality was solid. The NPL ratio was 1.2 percent in June, while the coverage ratio closed at 93 percent. The area's net attributable profit was €387 million, up 51.2 percent from H1-17.

Mexico maintained its leadership position in the local banking sector. In terms of activity, lending grew 8.6 percent yoy as of June, while customer funds increased 10 percent. Regarding the P&L, the area's recurring revenue trends remained solid: Net interest income grew 7.8 percent yoy, and fees and commissions were up 8.2 percent. Cost discipline helped keep expenses growth below that of inflation, driving operating income growth to 9.4 percent. Regarding asset quality, the main risk indicators continued to improve: As of June, the NPL and coverage ratios were 2.0 percent and 155 percent respectively. Mexico's net attributable profit grew significantly during the first half of the year (+21.2 percent) to €1.21 billion.

In Turkey, activity remained buoyant in H1-18: As of June 30, lending was 14.9 percent higher compared to the previous year, while customer funds grew 20.1 percent. The area's performance in terms of recurring revenues was also positive. Net interest income grew 17.9 percent yoy, while fees and commissions grew 32.8 percent compared to the first half of 2017. Both were the main drivers of gross income growth for the first half of the year, which increased +21.2 percent yoy. All this, on top of cost moderation, drove operating income 27.5 percent yoy. The NPL ratio stood at 4.5 percent and coverage stood at 76 percent. Turkey's net attributable profit grew 25.6 percent yoy to €373 million.

In South America, activity continued to grow at a good pace, both in terms of lending (+11.2 percent yoy) and customer funds (+9.5 percent). Net interest income grew 15.0 percent during the first half of the year, while fees and commissions increased 12.7 percent in the same period. A solid performance of these two items supported the growth in gross income during the first half (+14.3 percent). Rigorous cost control efforts helped boost operating income 18.7 percent yoy. As for asset quality, the NPL ratio ended at 3.7 percent and coverage closed at 91 percent. The area's net attributable profit in the first half was €452 million, up 30.6 percent from the same period of 2017.