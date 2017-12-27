Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : BBVA to boost social its impact in 2018, with an eye on the Sustainable Development Goals

Putting up a new calendar and starting a new year means taking stock of past achievements and setting new goals. In the area of Responsible Banking, BBVA is ready to take on new challenges, in order to continue making strides in responsible financing, digital transformation, human rights and other important areas.

The year 2030 is the deadline marked by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals agenda to achieve a sustainable world. BBVA is aware that the time to spring into action is now and is already making progress with support from all its stakeholders.

Explore more…

The goal for 2018 is clear: To continue contributing from the financial sector to building a better world where everyone enjoys the same opportunities.

As the new year approaches, BBVA is working on a roadmap with a very clear direction and the following key milestones:

Sustainable financing: Solutions with social impact



It's undeniable that banks play a pivotal role in the common objective of achieving a more sustainable economy through financing. In this regard, BBVA is one of the most active European banks in sustainable finance and has outlined a solid project finance policy based on the Equator Principles.

For several years now, BBVA has been working on providing customers with innovative solutions to help them transition toward a low-carbon economy. In February 2017, BBVA signed a €500 million green loan with Iberdrola, the first-ever with an energy company. This transaction was the first one of its kind in the world, both in terms of size and characteristics, and marked a key milestone in a market that has been growing for the past 10 years. BBVA, already a leader, became a pioneer in green finance, offering innovative and social impact solutions in the investment sector.

But this was not BBVA's only achievement during 2017. There were other milestones, such as the signing of the world's first green loan under a project finance scheme with the Italian company Terna, or the loan granted to Novo Hospital de Vigo, the first example of green project finance in Spain . Both transactions underpinned BBVA's position as an important player in the sector.

The green loan market, although still in its infancy, is expected to keep growing in 2018. In this field, BBVA has the capacity to offer sustainable financial solutions in the form of both bonds and loans, while providing key advice to its customers. The year 2018 will see the company move forward in this regard.