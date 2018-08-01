Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Blockchain revives SMS

Three billion people fit into 160 characters. Roughly, this is the number of people in the world with mobile communications but without internet access, according to data from the telecommunications association, GSMA. Until now, one of the most vibrant revolutions of our time has been unavailable to these people: blockchain and the world of 'tokenomics ' or the crypto economy. SMS, which had been all but displaced by instant messaging systems like Telegram, WhatsApp, or Snapchat, has made entering the world of blockchain technology without the internet a possibility.

Currently the projects are few and far between, but they are out there. They are being talked about at major industry events, such as The World Blockchain Forum, held this year in Dubai. This was the event where the company ONEm chose to launch its initial coin offering, or ICO. The initial offering of its cryptocurrency, called mCoin, attracted more than 30,000 buyers in 150 countries, according to the company. The number of available mCoins is already defined and is limited to just under 31.5 billion.

The fundamental idea behind this cryptocurrency is summarized in its whitepaper: 'Other cryptocurrencies rely on the internet, excluding those who are not connected. mCoin is inclusive because it works both on and off the internet. Billions of people will be able to access a Blockchain cryptocurrency for the first time.' The key technologies that ONEm has been developing since 2012 coincide in several ways with blockchain, but diverge radically in other ways.

On the one hand, one of its most characteristic features is pseudo-mining. Instead of allowing users to earn mCoins by becoming miners, they earn them by using services of the app itself, which has a 'social and economic impact.' ONEm gives the following examples: 'Language translation to remove communication barriers; internet encyclopedia wiki service to search for any topic; group messaging to foster collaborations.' To verify the block, there will always be a ONEm miner who can attest to who has used these applications.

Additionally, mCoin uses a blockchain structure in which the nodes can be online and offline. In case they are offline, all transaction data and executions are conducted over SMS.