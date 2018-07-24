Log in
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Convenience comes to virtual reality with Oculus Go

07/24/2018 | 03:28am CEST

Right in front of your eyes, Disney's immense castle. With Walt Disney himself and his most famous character, Mickey Mouse, receiving visitors with a smile and a gesture of welcome, sculpted in bronze. That's the north. To the east, the most recognized score in the history of cinema, the theme created by John Williams for the 1977 classic, 'Star Wars'. The sky fills with giant Star Destroyers, the ships used by the Galactic Empire. And in the west … In the west there are superheroes, the ones from the Marvel movies with giant New York skyscrapers, emblematic of its most famous saga: 'The Avengers'.

What is truly important is that this fantasy world has exactly the same size and appearance as it would have if it existed in the real world. Because it is an example of what can be seen with virtual reality viewer. It is seen through the lens of an Oculus Go.

Now you don't have to be at home to travel to other worlds. For this Oculus Go trial, one of the selected trips through the Melody VR application was to a KISS concert. 18,000 fans roaring under the glow of spotlights and lasers. In reality, this test happened in a quiet park in Madrid, on a picnic blanket spread out on the grass.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 01:27:05 UTC
