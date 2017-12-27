Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Eleven Twitter accounts you must follow for the latest news on artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence has political, social, economic, military and even philosophical implications. And Twitter provides some good insight on them. These are the eleven key accounts that must be followed in order to understand how machines are learning to think in an increasingly complex way.

Demis Hassabis: @demishassabis, 88,000 followers

Londoner Hassabis, a former chess prodigy, is one of the people in charge of DeepMind, Google's artificial intelligence platform. He is also behind AlphaZero, the software that managed to defeat the best computer programs to play chess with just four hours of self-learning. He holds a degree in computer science, has a PhD in cognitive neuroscience and his research on the neural mechanisms on which imagination operates and planning was included in the 2007 'top' scientific discoveries in the journal Science. Do you need any more reasons to follow him?

Martin Ford, @MFordFuture, 40,500 followers

To understand the phenomenon of automation in work environments and its possible effect on the future of employment, make sure to follow Martin Ford account. This computer engineer is the author of 'Rise of the Robots: Technology and the Threat of a Jobless Future ', a multi-award-winning essay, published in 2015, which reviews the social and labor risks that artificial intelligence and robotics entail, practically the only topic that Ford tweets about.

Fei-Fei Li @drfeifei, 132,000 followers

Li is probably the world's greatest expert in teaching machines to process images and 'understand' what they see, an AI branch called artificial vision. As director of the Stanford Vision Lab , she has led pioneering studies in this field and now combines her work with the position of Chief Scientist in artificial intelligence and 'machine learning' at Google Cloud. She shares her latest works, news and opinions on Twitter about how this discipline, in her opinion, will change the world to make it more secure.

Adelyn Zhou, @adelynzhou, 24,700 followers

Adelyn Zhou is a technologist and lecturer specialized in the benefits of artificial intelligence and bots, as well as being an executive manager in the consultancy company Topbots. Her Twitter account is practically focused on these topics, of which she shares not only articles, but also presentations and images of presentations and panels, both her own and those of other experts.

Max Tegmark, @tegmark, 23,500 followers

Born in Sweden, but living for many years in the United States - where he currently teaches at MIT - Tegmark is a cosmologist by profession with a wide range of scientific interests, among which artificial intelligence holds a prominent place, In fact, he just published the book 'Life 3.0: Being human in the age of artificial intelligence'. In addition, Tegmark chairs the Future of Life Institute (see below).

Future of Humanity Institute, @FHIOxford, 13,600 followers

The Instituto del Futuro de la Humanidad is part of the University of Oxford and its mission is to try to clarify, from top-tier academic research, the great unknowns about the future of the human race, combining social sciences, philosophy and maths. Its Twitter account, full of retweets, is an excellent place to find all kinds of contributions in this field, with a special focus on everything related to artificial intelligence.

Future of Life, @FLIxrisk, 12,500 followers

The Future of Life Institute is a discussion organization, in the Boston area, that reflects on the impact of technology on the future of Western societies. It deals with topics ranging from the nuclear threat to climate change and especially artificial intelligence. Top-tier university professors and company managers are among its most active members, who are at the forefront of digital transformation. In addition, they have an advisory board which includes entrepreneur Elon Musk and scientist Stephen Hawking.

Oren Etzioni, @etzioni, 11,900 followers

Etzioni is the CEO of AIlen Institute for AI, another institution that tries to influence the debate about the risks and social benefits of the widespread implementation of artificial intelligence. That is his main interest in Twitter, where he also shares his concern about the political situation in the United States.

Angelica Lim, @petitegeek, 6,350 followers

Just 31 years old, this Canadian computer scientist is one of the most recognized voices in research on the humanization of artificial intelligence, that is, the progressive introduction of more or less human emotions in robots. She currently works as a researcher, but previously, in the company SoftBank Robotics, she was one of the developers of Pepper, a humanoid robot capable of acting as an assistant and who can also interpret and act accordingly to some emotions of the person interacting with her.

Cynthia Breazeal, @cynthiabreazeal, 5,335 followers

Breazeal is one of the greatest experts on the planet in the design of social robots; in fact, she published a book entitled 'Designing Sociable Robots', in 2002, back when there was almost no talk of artificial intelligence. She is a lecturer at the MIT Media Lab since 2001, Breazeal, who was born in New Mexico, is also an entrepreneur: she founded the companyJibo, creator of the first robot designed to interact in the family, and named after the company itself.

Roman Yampolskiy, @romanyam, 5,250 followers