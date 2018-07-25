Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Garanti, leading mobile banking in Turkey

In an article published in the web of the European Financial Management Association (EFMA), Bora Uludüz, goes over the advances made in digital banking at Garanti and explains how specifically the bank's mobile application is meeting the needs of customers.

'The fundamental pillar of Garanti's digitalization efforts is our mobile banking application, Garanti Cep, which covers a whole range of operations that allow the customers (including SME) to carry out practically any transaction without having to go through a branch of the bank', Bora Uludüz explains.

Garanti Cep's functionalities include retinal recognition which provides easier and more secure access. In addition, thanks to new developments in the voice assistant of the bank, known as UGI, customers can carry out a gamut of operations and receive answers to complex questions such as `How much did I spend in supermarkets with my credit card last month?´ Currently, UGI has 1.9 million customers and has dealt with 1.8 million interactions.

Bora Uludüz also pointed to the Garanti mobile app's function of remittances between individuals using QR codes. As he explains, this functionality also offers a quicker option for bank transfers without having to plug in account numbers. 'It uses QR codes instead of credit or debit cards to withdraw or deposit money at ATMs, thereby reducing the amount of time it takes to carry out this type of transactions to a matter of seconds'.