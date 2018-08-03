Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : MFAH Mixed Media takes it to the roof

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, unveiled the BBVA Compass Roof Garden in May of this year, as part of the newest addition to its Susan and Fayez S. Sarofim Campus, the new Glassell School of Art and The Brown Foundation, Inc. Plaza.

BBVA Compass President and CEO Onur Genç spoke at the Garden's opening in May, sharing the importance of MFAH's campaign and the reasons he felt it was important for the bank to support it.

'Chief among [the reasons] was our belief that art nurtures connections. We believe it's incumbent upon all of us to help people find ways to connect, independent of political or social lines, so that we keep our cities - in this case Houston - moving forward. Art, and the appreciation for it, does that.'