Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Mobile Monday – Loan Payments Made Easy

The Payments and Transfers functionality of the app allows you to quickly make a payment, even choosing the timing of the payment. Simply choose the account the money should come from, where it should go, how much and how quickly. With advanced functionalities, the BBVA Compass Mobile Banking App gives you the ability to bank when, where and however you want.
Learn more about the award-winning BBVA Compass Mobile Banking App by clicking on the video below, and for more on the BBVA Compass Mobile Banking App, click here.
Disclaimer
BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 16:14:02 UTC