BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Proactivity lands BBVA Compass a small business banking award from Greenwich Associates
03:00a EMERGING TECHNO : What will the world be like in 2030?
03:00a BBVA AMBASSADOR : I trust others
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : Proactivity lands BBVA Compass a small business banking award from Greenwich Associates

02/08/2018 | 11:06pm CET

Over the past year, BBVA Compass has been recognized for by the Small Business Administration, in local markets, regionally and nationally, for its small business lending efforts. Most recently, though, it's the bank's proactive advice for small business owners that helped it snag another award.

Greenwich Associates, a market intelligence provider for the financial industry, named BBVA Compass one of four regional small business banking winners in the west in its Proactively Provides Advice award category. The award marks the third time since late-2016 that the firm has recognized the bank's efforts in client services.

It's the passion of our employees that puts us over the top.

'While our products and services for small businesses are some of the top in the financial industry, it's the passion of our employees that puts us over the top,' said BBVA Compass Small Business Banking Executive Elizabeth Dobers. 'We say it all the time that small businesses are cornerstones to the thriving communities in our footprint, but our actions and advice in helping those businesses flourish reflect our words. Our mission of creating opportunities, and putting that mission to practice, helped us earn this recognition.'

In total, Greenwich recognized 33 banks after evaluating more than 600 across the country. When determining award winners, Greenwich sends a bank's clients a survey in order to evaluate excellence levels.

To qualify for consideration for the National awards, each winning bank had to have a minimum of 50 clients that responded to the survey. To qualify for Regional awards, each winning bank had to have a minimum of 30 clients responding in the region.

For more information on Greenwich Associates, click here.

For more information on BBVA Compass Small Business products, click here.

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 08 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2018 22:05:04 UTC.

