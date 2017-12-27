Log in
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : The best mobile banking app, a work in progress

12/27/2017 | 01:49am CET

At BBVA, design matters, a lot. So much so that it only took BBVA Spain a couple of months to release a new version of its award-winning mobile banking app, lauded as the world's best by Forrester Research last July.

With the help of continous customer feedback, BBVA's Design team was quick to start working on improving an app that since its launch has stood out in the market for its user experience (UX) and popularity among the bank's customers.

The changes led to a surge in customer interaction rates and sales of products and services: Credit card applications increased by 80%, while sales grew strongly in investment funds (+50%) and pension plan and health and home insurance (+100%) categories.

In this video, BBVA invites you to meet the professionals that worked on the project, which was developed following 'Design Thinking ' and agile methodology principles.

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 00:49:07 UTC.

