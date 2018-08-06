Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria    BBVA   ES0113211835

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (BBVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria : The fintech opportunity to bank the unbanked in Latin America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 12:51am CEST

Soto should know. Alegra, the Colombian cloud-based bookkeeping platform of which he is CEO, was BBVA Open Talent's 2016 edition winner. The company enables microenterprises to better organisation information about their incomings and outgoings, and to handle invoicing and expenses reliably and consistently. It's a vital service, tailored specifically to the needs of small businesses operating predominantly in the informal economy.

Many of Alegra's customers are using cloud apps for the first time, benefiting from more widespread connectivity. But it's clear that it is on to something: the startup has 25,000 active daily users and is adding between 1,000 and 2,000 companies per month.



Alegra's opportunity, Soto says, stemmed primarily from the fact that the Latin America region arrived later than much of the rest of the world to the transformative impact of online services such as the cloud, which has only really entered the mainstream there over the past three years. Previously, the businesses Alegra serves were either operating without technology-driven accounting solutions or trying to 'make do and mend' with solutions imported from US and European markets that weren't best suited to the needs and challenges specific to the Latin America region. They needed a local solution to their market-specific issues.

Uptake of cloud services across Latin America has depended on deeper penetration and increased reliability of high-speed internet connections. It's something that is easy to take for granted in the developed world, where good-quality connectivity has become a day-to-day staple, increasingly just another utility alongside water, gas, and electricity. But while more than 4 billion people around the world will have regular home access to the internet by the end of 2018, that will still leave around half the world's population offline.

In many developing economies, it can still be difficult for people to reliably access basic infrastructure such as roads, information and communication technologies, sanitation, water, and energy. Internet access can empower people to transcend these limitations. This is why connecting 'the next billion' has long preoccupied governments, humanitarian organizations, and corporations around the world.

It's clear from the efforts to increase connectivity that the 'next billion' will connect to the internet very differently from how their predecessors have. Connectivity will increasingly be wireless by default, and powered by new technologies such as 5G.

Connecting the next billion has huge implications for banking and finance, in particular when it comes to better serving the 1.7 billion adults that remain unbanked, mostly in developing economies, so that they can safely and securely access financial services from banks and government. It is no surprise, then, that innovative fintech startups are emerging in developing markets to disrupt traditional banking systems and capitalise on increasing connectivity.



Many of the next billion will be mobile-first internet users, empowered by the increasing range of highly capable smartphones available at more affordable price points. But the newly-connected unbanked are unlikely to flock to traditional banks' mobile offerings in the first instance - working largely in informal labour markets and cash-driven economies, and with poor or non-existent credit ratings, those banks will likely have few products or services to offer them.

With two-thirds of those 1.7 billion unbanked individuals have a mobile phone that can be used to access financial services, it's much more likely that they turn to mobile- and digital-first products and services that are better tailored to their circumstances. 21 percent of adults in sub-Saharan Africa, for instance, now have mobile money accounts, and 52 per cent of them have used digital payments in the past year.

Mobile connectivity will empower these individuals to send and receive money, pay bills, and buy goods without needing access to physical infrastructure, and in doing so open the gateway to e-commerce - another online service, like enterprise cloud apps, that has been held on the runway in Latin America.



Of course, online payments typically require access to the traditional banking system - you need a bank account to move money online, even using platforms such as PayPal - but startups are emerging that enable the unbanked to capitalise on the increasing opportunities of e-commerce. OpenPay, a 2015 BBVA Open Talent finalist that was acquired by the bank in 2016 is one such company - the Mexican startup enables online payments for the unbanked by providing codes to use online to complete transactions or redeem offers via mobile money accounts.

It's a perfect illustration of Alegra's Soto's point about the biggest problems still remaining to be solved in developing economies. While for much of the world e-commerce has been a mundane reality for many years, its emergence elsewhere has combined with the limitations of the banking system to present an exciting opportunity for fintech innovation.

Cloud services and e-commerce are just two of the stages on which we will see innovation in years to come as the dual aims of banking the unbanked and connecting the next billion converge. BBVA, through its Open Talent competition - now in its tenth year, looks forward to seeing what is on the cards.

Disclaimer

BBVA - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA published this content on 05 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2018 22:50:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
12:51aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The fintech opportunity to bank the unbanked i..
PU
08/03FINTECH FRIDAY : “Sweeping changes” and a not-so-new fintech player
PU
08/03BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “Establishing a sandbox is a decisive co..
PU
08/03LEVERAGE : a basic concept in trading
PU
08/03BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : MFAH Mixed Media takes it to the roof
PU
08/02WORD SOUP : Defining Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Automation and Arti..
PU
08/02BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The 50 Best BBVA Scholarship opens Mugaritz&rs..
PU
08/02BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “At BBVA, we offer financing to 170,000 ..
PU
08/01BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : Garanti, a leader in emerging Europe, Middle E..
PU
08/01BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : The consequences of rooting (or jailbreaking) ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/3150 Top Yield And 50 Top Gain Financial WallStars For July 
07/27Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slide.. 
07/27BBVA Compass Bancshares reports Q2 results 
07/25BBVA : Currency Headwinds Make Santander A Better Income Play 
07/06Opportunity Or Threat? It All Lies In The Eyes Of The Beholder And The Portfo.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 197 M
EBIT 2018 11 972 M
Net income 2018 5 334 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,81%
P/E ratio 2018 7,91
P/E ratio 2019 8,07
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,63x
Capitalization 40 427 M
Chart BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA
Duration : Period :
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 7,17 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Torres Vila Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco González Rodríguez Group Executive Chairman
Jaime Saenz de Tejada Pulido Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Enrique Moreno Head-Engineering
Carlos Loring Martínez de Irujo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA-14.75%46 754
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.49%398 665
BANK OF AMERICA5.96%319 491
WELLS FARGO-3.03%286 671
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.61%279 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.07%237 874
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.